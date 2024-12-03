Man who crashed into Elgin train at level crossing guilty of dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Man who crashed into Elgin train at level crossing guilty of dangerous driving

Ivan Nicol passed through the crossing gates, ignoring red flashing lights and a warning siren, and collided with the the Inverness-bound train.

By Jenni Gee
Ivan Nicol was found guilty of dangerous driving following the crash at Lower Cullernie. Image Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
A man who drove into the path of an oncoming train at a Highland level crossing has been convicted of dangerous driving.

Ivan Nicol passed through the crossing gates, ignoring red flashing lights and a warning siren, and collided with the two-carriage train from Elgin.

Nicol, 51, had denied a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident at the Lower Cullernie crossing, near Allanfearn, on January 31 last year, but was convicted following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Pauline Smith, the driver of the 12.36pm service from Elgin to Inverness, said her train was travelling at around 68mph when she spotted Nicol’s pick-up truck emerging onto the track.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn, the driver said: “I was worried we were going to end up derailing”.

The Lower Cullernie level crossing between Inverness and Nairn is operated mantually.

She said: “Everything seemed clear, it wasn’t until I was just about on the crossing that the car came out.”

Ms Smith described how Nicol’s vehicle “just drove straight out” into her path at the user-operated crossing.

CCTV footage from the train, played for the court, showed that she had only moments to react as Nicol’s vehicle moved onto the railway line.

She said: “I threw the brake on into emergency and I was trying to get to the horn.

“I went for the emergency button, I was worried we were going to end up derailing.

“It felt like a it was a couple of seconds between hitting the brake and hitting the car.”

Safety protocols for train drivers states they should leave the cab before impact, but Ms Smith said: “There was no time.”

The aftermath of the crash at Lower Cullernie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dramatic crash caught on camera

The Lower Cullernie crossing requires road users to check the lights and listen for the warning siren before opening the gates – a process that would need to be done manually, as the push-button system was no longer operational.

A signalling engineer told the court that warning lights and sirens were triggered automatically as soon as a train enters that section of the track.

But he said: “I am led to believe that the gates were open at the time,”

Ivan Nicol was found guilty of dangerous driving. Image DC Thomson

Nicol’s solicitor Duncan Burd led no evidence in his client’s defence.

Finding Nicol guilty of dangerous driving, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “You drove your car over a railway track just as a train was coming.

“That is a very clear example of what it is to drive dangerously.”

In mitigation for his client, Mr Burd said: “The crossing continues to cause concern, even today the gates are not operational  – they are open all the time.”

The solicitor said Network Rail had “failed to attend to the crossing”.

He noted that the CCTV footage viewed in court had not shown a stop sign and said his client had driven over the crossing “at a slow speed”.

The crash took place in the early afternoon of January 31 last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

That remark prompted Sheriff MacDonald to question the wisdom of this approach, in the light of the oncoming train.

She said: “It looks to me like he took a chance. That’s what it looked like – he has made a serious mistake.”

The sheriff added: “I expect it must have been quite an unpleasant experience for everybody on the train.”

She fined Nicol, of Drumduan Park, Forres, £1,040 and banned him from driving for a year, after which he must sit and pass the extended driving test before getting back on the roads.

Speaking after the court case, a spokesman for Network Rail declined to comment on the specific case but confirmed there had previously been a problem at Lower Cullernie where “people were deliberately misusing the crossing”.

She added that there was “no issue with the infrastructure itself if used correctly.”