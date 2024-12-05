Teacher cleared of taping child’s mouth shut at Highland primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Teacher cleared of taping child’s mouth shut at Highland primary school

After hearing evidence from one of the children, Joyce Kullas was formally acquitted of all charges.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case was heard at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Highland primary school teacher who was accused of taping a child’s mouth shut has been cleared of all charges.

Joyce Kullas, 64, always denied assaulting and attempting to assault children at her school, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

At the opening of her trial at Tain Sheriff Court, solicitor John MacColl told the court his client’s position was “it simply didn’t happen”.

The case against her – which related to three children aged between seven and nine – was dropped after Sheriff Neil Wilson heard evidence from one of her accusers, a young boy.

The court was played a recording of an interview with the youngster, who cannot be named, during which he was asked questions about his experiences with the teacher.

When he was asked what it was like to be taught by Mrs Kullas, he replied: “Hard, like chimney sums and that.”

Child said teacher was ‘not that bad’

Asked how Mrs Kullas had treated him in her classroom, he said: “Not that bad – I can’t really remember.”

The child was then prompted to “try and think back” and recounted being called to the front of the class after “chatting a lot” and having tape put over his mouth.

He was later asked who his least favourite teacher was and replied: “Mrs Kullas”

Mrs Kullas’ solicitor Mr MacColl cross-examined the boy over videolink and suggested that the teacher had simply joked about putting tape over his mouth.

The child replied: “I don’t know.”

When the boy was asked: “Has anybody told you to say these things?” he became upset and the court was briefly adjourned.

After the case recalled, Mr MacColl told the witness that other children who were present might give evidence that he and his friend had placed tape over their own mouths.

Young pupil ‘did not know’ if mouth was taped

The child again replied: “I don’t know.”

Mr MacColl asked him: “Mrs Kullas didn’t put tape over your mouth, did she?”

The boy answered: “I don’t know” and then appeared to concede Mr MacColl’s assertion that: “You can’t say one way or another if Mrs Kullas put tape over your mouth.”

After hearing evidence from the boy, one of the three children named in the complaint, fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that the Crown was no longer seeking a conviction on any of the charges.

As a result Sheriff Wilson formally acquitted Mrs Kullas of the two charges of assault and one of attempted assault.

Sheriff Wilson told Kullas: “That formally brings this matter to an end.”