Man facing five years in prison after stun gun found in Huntly

A man who was caught with a disguised stun gun among his belongings was warned he could face a minimum five-year jail sentence today.

Albert Blackmore was detained by police after they forced entry to a property in Huntly where the weapon was later found.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that they received information that Blackmore, 28, was temporarily staying at the address and he was arrested in relation to a separate matter.

Advocate depute Lynsey Rodger said officers were directed to a rucksack belonging to Blackmore which was found to contain the stun gun along with other items.

The prosecutor said the weapon had a torch function and was found to be in good working order.

Firearms charge carries five-year minimum in prison

She told the court that Blackmore was unemployed at the time and was of no fixed address but has previous convictions for offending in England.

Blackmore, a prisoner in HMP Grampian, admitted that on April 6 this year at an address in Queens Gardens, Huntly, he was in possession without lawful authority of a firearm disguised as another object, namely a Taser disguised as a USB device.

He also pled guilty to possessing the Taser without holding a firearms certificate on the same date at the same address.

Defence counsel Bill Adam said it was always Blackmore’s position that he would accept responsibility.

A judge told Blackmore: “You have pled guilty to two charges under the Firearms Act. One carries a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, except in exceptional circumstances.”

Lord Young said he would adjourn sentence on the firearm offender for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.