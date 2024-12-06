Man facing five years in prison after stun gun found in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man facing five years in prison after stun gun found in Huntly

Albert Blackmore had the weapon, disguised as a USB device, in a rucksack when police forced entry to a property.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who was caught with a disguised stun gun among his belongings was warned he could face a minimum five-year jail sentence today.

Albert Blackmore was detained by police after they forced entry to a property in Huntly where the weapon was later found.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that they received information that Blackmore, 28, was temporarily staying at the address and he was arrested in relation to a separate matter.

Advocate depute Lynsey Rodger said officers were directed to a rucksack belonging to Blackmore which was found to contain the stun gun along with other items.

The prosecutor said the weapon had a torch function and was found to be in good working order.

Firearms charge carries five-year minimum in prison

She told the court that Blackmore was unemployed at the time and was of no fixed address but has previous convictions for offending in England.

Blackmore, a prisoner in HMP Grampian, admitted that on April 6 this year at an address in Queens Gardens, Huntly, he was in possession without lawful authority of a firearm disguised as another object, namely a Taser disguised as a USB device.

He also pled guilty to possessing the Taser without holding a firearms certificate on the same date at the same address.

Defence counsel Bill Adam said it was always Blackmore’s position that he would accept responsibility.

A judge told Blackmore: “You have pled guilty to two charges under the Firearms Act. One carries a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, except in exceptional circumstances.”

Lord Young said he would adjourn sentence on the firearm offender for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.