£200k plans to rebuild Vovem after major fire caused ‘devastating damage’

The blaze broke out at the Union Street premises in September.

By Ben Hendry
Fire tore through back of Vovem restaurant
The fire caused the roof to collapse. Image: Derek Cameron.

Repairs worth £200,000 will be needed to reopen Aberdeen city centre restaurant Vovem after a massive fire destroyed the kitchen.

The top end of Union Street was shrouded in smoke as flames ripped through the steakhouse at the end of September.

As worried staff dashed to safety, several neighbouring businesses were evacuated.

It took firefighters hours to bring the incident under control, and Vovem bosses later described the blaze as “devastating”.

What has happened since the fire?

While the fire laid waste to the rear of the premises, backing onto Union Row, the restaurant area escaped relatively unscathed.

Two months on from the incident, Vovem reopened the bar on Friday, November 29, though the kitchen remains closed and no food is being served.

Steak dishes are served with sides like chunky chips and macaroni cheese at the restaurant
Steak dishes are served with sides like chunky chips and macaroni cheese at the restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An announcement on the diner’s Facebook page confirmed plans to start dishing up meals again in 2025.

So what are the repairs planned for Vovem after fire?

Now, building papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council detail the repairs planned at Vovem following the fire.

Portlethen-based architect Richard Slater has detailed the works lined up.

The destroyed roof at Vovem, which will be done up as repairs are carried out after the fire
The roof is in need of major repairs after the Vovem fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scaffolding has since been erected around the fire-hit steakhouse as work gets under way. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Have you missed Vovem since the fire? Let us know in our comments section below

The prep kitchen will need to be “reconstructed”, along with the roof and plant at the rear of the building.

Documents also say parts of the restaurant will need to be done up too, as a result of water damage connected to the blaze.

The total cost of the Vovem fire repairs is estimated at £200,000.

