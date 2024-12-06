Terrifying Aberdeen stalker threatened woman with death sentence if he saw her with another man

A jilted stalker skulked outside a terrified woman’s house in the early hours of the morning and made violent threats to kill her, a court has heard.

Jevgenijs Paskevics, 43, became obsessed with the woman – believing they were in a romantic relationship – before turning aggressive and intimidatory when she rejected him.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Paskevics, a factory worker, told the woman that if he ever saw her with another man, he would kill both of them.

Waiting outside her home

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that during summer last year the woman received a telephone call from Paskevics where he introduced himself and said that he had seen her on the bus.

He added that he had managed to get hold of her phone number through mutual friends.

Paskevics asked her if she would want to meet for a coffee, to which she agreed.

However, over the weeks following the coffee date Paskevics began to send her messages stating that he was falling in love with her, despite being told by the woman that she was not interested in a romantic relationship.

Over the next few months, Paskevics would continue to make more forward romantic advances and even discovered where she lived.

She started to find him waiting for her outside her home when she left for work as early as 5.30am.

At this point, the woman again told Paskevics that she wasn’t interested in him and asked him to leave her alone.

“The accused then became aggressive and abusive whenever he saw her,” Ms Shaw said.

“He stated on several occasions that if he ever saw her in the company of another man, he would kill her and the other man.

“He also threatened to smash her windows, kick her door in and threatened to block her door to trap her in the house.”

Assault outside woman’s home

Paskevics then started to send the woman numerous voice messages on WhatsApp that were threatening in nature and similar to the threats he was making in person.

At around 6pm on November 22 last year, Paskevics went to the woman’s front door and became immediately aggressive when the woman opened the door.

The woman began to record a video of Paskevics as she became scared about what he might do and told him she wanted evidence of it.

Paskevics then lunged at the woman and grabbed her by the arms, causing them to become embroiled in a short struggle before she managed to break free and run into her home.

He came back to her door over the next two days, which made her increasingly scared and made her call the police.

As Paskevics was arrested he shouted to officers: “I have never assaulted her!”

In the dock, Paskevics, pleaded guilty to one count of behaving in a course of conduct that was abusive towards a woman and a second charge of assault.

‘He knows he needs to move on’

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that during the time of his offending, Paskevics was “under the impression, the wrong impression, that he was in a relationship with the complainer”.

“This was due to his alcohol and drug misuse,” the solicitor said, adding: “He now knows that that perception was wrong and that he was not in any relationship with the complainer.

“He also realises that he has some way to go before he would be a fit and ready person to be in a relationship with – he knows he needs to move on.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Paskevics that he wished to “emphasise just how close” he was to receiving a custodial sentence.

He added: “I am giving you one final opportunity to comply with a non-custodial sentence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Paskevics, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also made Paskevics subject to an electronic tag for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.