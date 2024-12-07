Passenger’s ‘repulsive’ Inverness train sex assault was caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passenger’s ‘repulsive’ Inverness train sex assault was caught on camera

Scott Grant, 59, buried his face woman's chest on the Aberdeen-bound train, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
ScotRail train.
The incident took place on baord a train from Inverness. Image DC Thomson

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he buried his face in a woman’s chest as she travelled on an Aberdeen-bound train from Inverness.

CCTV on board the Scotrail service captured the shocking moment Scott Grant moved in and placed his face against the bare skin of his victim – an act described by a sheriff as “repulsive”.

Grant, 59, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted the drink-fuelled sexual assault on August 19 of last year.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Grant: “There are umpteen men who think that when they are drinking they are very funny and actually is it not, it is just repulsive behaviour.”

Attack left woman upset

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the crime took place on board the 9.32pm service from Inverness to Aberdeen.

She said CCTV footage showed the woman boarding the train with others, with Grant getting into the same carriage.

She said that at 9.27pm Grant entered the carriage and indicated to the table where the woman was sitting.

He then sat down and “continued to interact with others around him” before pointing at the witness and approaching.

“He leaned over and spoke to the witness before indicating the chest area twice,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Aitken.

The fiscal depute said the woman leant forward to hear what Grant was saying, at which point he “leaned down further then put his face down on to the exposed skin of her chest and breast area”.

Woman ‘jolted’ at train sex assault

“The witness immediately reacted jolting her body and pushing the accused away,” said Ms Gray.

The court heard the CCTV footage showed the woman appearing upset and wiping her hand on her face.

The footage was not played for the court, however Sheriff Aitken commented: “That’s a shame – it might have done him no harm to see his behaviour live on a very big television screen.”

Grant’s solicitor Willie Young told the court: “He is not clear what came over him on the occasion libelled.

“He had been out with work colleagues, alcohol is no doubt one element of the matter.”

He said Grant and the woman had “a verbal exchange” prior to the incident and that his client had initially leaned closer as a consequence of requiring hearing aids.

“It was at that juncture he acted in the fashion libelled,” Mr Young said, adding: “He fully appreciates the seriousness of the matter that is before the court.”

‘Repellent behaviour’

Sheriff Aitken told Grant, of Main Street, Cummingston: “Alcohol is no excuse for repellent behaviour.

“I don’t imagine you would be very happy if somebody decided to behave this way towards your partner or daughter or grandchild. Think about that next time.”

He placed Grant on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to complete the Moving Forward to Change Programme for sexual offenders.