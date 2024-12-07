Forget online bargains: I took £100 to Elgin’s independent shops and did my Christmas shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Forget online bargains: I took £100 to Elgin’s independent shops and did my Christmas shopping

I got quite a few family and friends sorted AND supported local business. What's not to like?

Sean McAngus in Elgin town centre.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

With Christmas fast approaching us, I headed to the Elgin town centre on a shopping mission.

Forget your Amazon or the endless hype around Black Friday internet deals.

I wanted to to see what I could get my hands on with £100 when visiting five different shops.

And the key challenge was keeping my shopping local and independent.

I was even sporting a Christmassy shirt to get in the festive mood while I strolled around the shops.

So, how did I get on with my Christmas shopping mission?

The Christmas tree.

First stop: Sirology on Batchen Street

Inside Sirology sporting my festive shirt…

My first stop was Sirology owned by Richard Cumming on Batchen Street.

It is the perfect spot for picking up some gifts for guys.

I could pick up a battleship mental construction set and a Big Scent aftershave which totaled to the £20.

Battle construction set at £10.00 and Big Scent at £10.00.

Pencil Me In on Batchen Street

Pencil Me In owner Sarah Holmes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Next shop was the popular stationery store Pencil Me In which is on the same street.

This shop is the great place for those of a creative bent.

And the items I could pick up for my £20 were a Moray print which showcased the region’s attractions and a pad.

Moray print which is only available in the shop – at £15.00.
Patto pad at £5.00

Docs & Frocks in Harrow Inn Close

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Then, I visited vintage store Docs & Frocks which is nestled in the Harrow Inn Close.

As the name of the shop suggests, it mainly focuses on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

It is definitely a store my sister would enjoyed visiting.

With my £20, I could pick up a Banned handbag.

Banned bag pictured at £20.

Elgin High Street

Inside the Deli Next Door.

My fourth shop was the Deli Next Door on the High Street which I’m no stranger to.

It is my favourite lunchtime spot due to the delicious food and friendly staff.

On this occasion, I was seeing what I could get as Christmas gifts for my £20.

My items were a Scotland print and some chocolate.

Scotland print.
Chocolate.

The final stop: Emporium Menswear on the High Street

Inside Emporium Menswear.

Just down the street, my final stop was Emporium Menswear at 168 High Street.

For almost 60 years it has been a mainstay in the town centre.

I could pick up a pair of braces for £20.

Brackets pictured.

Why not go and explore the shops in the Elgin town centre when Christmas shopping?

You are sure to be greeted with welcoming smiles and the personal touch by local businesses keen to help you get that perfect Christmas gift.

And you certainly don’t get this online…

Shopping local means you can get gifts for family and friends and at the same time, support the local economy and jobs.

