Forget online bargains: I took £100 to Elgin’s independent shops and did my Christmas shopping

With Christmas fast approaching us, I headed to the Elgin town centre on a shopping mission.

Forget your Amazon or the endless hype around Black Friday internet deals.

I wanted to to see what I could get my hands on with £100 when visiting five different shops.

And the key challenge was keeping my shopping local and independent.

I was even sporting a Christmassy shirt to get in the festive mood while I strolled around the shops.

So, how did I get on with my Christmas shopping mission?

First stop: Sirology on Batchen Street

My first stop was Sirology owned by Richard Cumming on Batchen Street.

It is the perfect spot for picking up some gifts for guys.

I could pick up a battleship mental construction set and a Big Scent aftershave which totaled to the £20.

Pencil Me In on Batchen Street

Next shop was the popular stationery store Pencil Me In which is on the same street.

This shop is the great place for those of a creative bent.

And the items I could pick up for my £20 were a Moray print which showcased the region’s attractions and a pad.

Docs & Frocks in Harrow Inn Close

Then, I visited vintage store Docs & Frocks which is nestled in the Harrow Inn Close.

As the name of the shop suggests, it mainly focuses on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

It is definitely a store my sister would enjoyed visiting.

With my £20, I could pick up a Banned handbag.

Elgin High Street

My fourth shop was the Deli Next Door on the High Street which I’m no stranger to.

It is my favourite lunchtime spot due to the delicious food and friendly staff.

On this occasion, I was seeing what I could get as Christmas gifts for my £20.

My items were a Scotland print and some chocolate.

The final stop: Emporium Menswear on the High Street

Just down the street, my final stop was Emporium Menswear at 168 High Street.

For almost 60 years it has been a mainstay in the town centre.

I could pick up a pair of braces for £20.

Why not go and explore the shops in the Elgin town centre when Christmas shopping?

You are sure to be greeted with welcoming smiles and the personal touch by local businesses keen to help you get that perfect Christmas gift.

And you certainly don’t get this online…

Shopping local means you can get gifts for family and friends and at the same time, support the local economy and jobs.

