Unpaid work for man who kicked partner in stomach at Highland auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for man who kicked partner in stomach at Highland auction

Iain MacDonald knocked the woman to the ground and proceeded to shout and swear at her, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Iain MacDonald was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Iain MacDonald was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who kicked his partner in the stomach at a Highland farm event has been ordered to complete unpaid work in the community.

Iain MacDonald had been drinking before the incident at an auction party at Daviot Farm, during which he also shouted and swore at the woman.

At a sentencing hearing a sheriff also ordered MacDonald to stay away from his now ex-partner for a year.

MacDonald, 61, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident, which took place on December 7 2019

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the couple went to the event together, but on arrival MacDonald left his partner on her own while he “engaged with other attendees and consumed a quantity of alcohol”.

At one point, the victim saw MacDonald talking to another woman, the fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

She said: “That upset her – she made her way to the ladies to compose herself.”

When the woman emerged, she spotted MacDonald outside through a window and raised her hand to wave at him, but he appeared “angry”.

‘A particularly nasty offence’

“He barged into the building and made his way towards her,” Ms Eastwood said.

MacDonald approached the woman in an “aggressive manner” before kicking her to the stomach and causing her to fall to the ground.

“He proceeded to shout and swear at her,” the fiscal depute said.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for MacDonald, said her client was “mortified” at his behaviour.

She described the civil engineer as a “hardworking man” and told the sheriff he would be able to pay “a substantial financial penalty”.

But Sheriff MacDonald rejected this suggestion saying: “I don’t think it is very good for people to be able to buy their way out of these situations.”

She told MacDonald: “I find this to be a particularly nasty offence” and placed him on a community payback order requiring him to complete 135 hours of unpaid work in the community.

And she warned him: “If you don’t do it you can be sent to jail instead.”

The sheriff also made MacDonald, of Douglas Drive, Milgavnie, subject to a non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman for one year.