Man admits part in Ullapool barroom brawl

Corey Wason had moved to the Highlands to stay out of trouble - but became embroiled in a fight with locals in the fishing village.

By David Love
The brawl took place outside the Arch Inn in Ullapool.
A North Ayrshire man who moved to the Highlands to stay out of trouble ended up in a barroom brawl with locals in a Wester Ross fishing village.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the fight involving 22-year-old Corey Wason  spilled over from the Arch Inn in Ullapool on July 9 last year to Argyle Street and into the Caledonian Hotel.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report after Wason previously pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and one of assaulting a man by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

The court heard that it began with Wason uttering threats of violence and attempting to goad another person into a fight.

He also admitted a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour as the fight progressed into the early hours of the morning.

Wason produced a bladed item, uttered further threats of violence and made abusive, homophobic and derogatory remarks.

Wason did not appear personally as he had another case calling in Kilmarnock, however defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “He got involved in an altercation with locals but he is looking to sort himself out.

“He had come north on the advice of his father to stay away from trouble.”

Wason, of Ritchie Street, West Kilbride, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work and be under social work supervision for 18 months.