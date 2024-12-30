Doorstep milk deliveries: A return to the milk round as demand increases in Inverness

The milkman is extending his rounds in Inverness as a growing number of people seek doorstep deliveries.

The sight of milk floats buzzing about in the early mornings was once common across the city.

Going to your front door for a glass-bottled pint largely died out, but is now growing in popularity again.

6,000 doorstep deliveries in Inverness, and growing

Mills Milk is the only doorstep milk delivery company based in Inverness.

A mix of nostalgia, convenience and being eco-friendly is helping its plan to expand its operation in the new year.

The family-run firm took over the business in May this year.

In 2022, there were 800 customers receiving home deliveries in Inverness.

That has since risen to 6,000 in and around the city, with increasing demand prompting the growth plans.

Mills delivers to homes from Golspie to Buckie from its Inverness depot using a fleet of 13 vehicles.

It also proposes to supply dairy products to more businesses, schools and hospitality firms.

Mills’ director Adam Mills said: “Demand for milk delivery services continues to grow as customers increasingly prioritise environmentally and financially-conscious purchasing decisions.

Expanding to meet customer demand

“Our Inverness customer base has experienced remarkable growth since we opened our Inverness site in 2022.

“So much so, that we plan further expansion in 2025 in order to reach more and more Highland residents.

“Milk in glass bottles offers a nostalgic touch for many generations, while providing an eco-friendly way to make a difference and support local farmers and businesses.”

Adam said once empty, the glass bottles are collected from customers’ doorsteps, cleaned, and refilled to be sold again.

“Each bottle can be re-used multiple times, significantly reducing plastic waste in landfills.

“Plus, isn’t it true that everything tastes better from a glass bottle?”

He said feedback from customers shows the convenience of milk deliveries can help out busy households.

It also offers elderly people a helpful way to buy one the heaviest items on their shopping list.

“With the cold weather setting in we find that our milkmen can ensure that customers with mobility issues aren’t having to worry about leaving their homes too often.”

