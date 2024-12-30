Doorstep milk deliveries: A return to the milk round as demand increases in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doorstep milk deliveries: A return to the milk round as demand increases in Inverness

Mills Milk are due to expand their Highland round in the new year.

By John Ross
Adam Mills says his firm is planning further expansion in 2025
The milkman is extending his rounds in Inverness as a growing number of people seek doorstep deliveries.

The sight of milk floats buzzing about in the early mornings was once common across  the city.

Going to your front door for a glass-bottled pint largely died out, but is now growing in popularity again.

6,000 doorstep deliveries in Inverness, and growing

Mills Milk is the only doorstep milk delivery company based in Inverness.

A mix of nostalgia, convenience and being eco-friendly is helping its plan to expand its operation in the new year.

The family-run firm took over the business in May this year. 

In 2022, there were 800 customers receiving home deliveries in Inverness.

That has since risen to 6,000 in and around the city, with increasing demand prompting the growth plans.

Home deliveries are becoming increasingly popular

Mills delivers to homes from Golspie to Buckie from its Inverness depot using a fleet of 13 vehicles.

It also proposes to supply dairy products to more businesses, schools and hospitality firms.

Mills’ director Adam Mills said: “Demand for milk delivery services continues to grow as customers increasingly prioritise environmentally and financially-conscious purchasing decisions.

Expanding to meet customer demand

“Our Inverness customer base has experienced remarkable growth since we opened our Inverness site in 2022.

“So much so, that we plan further expansion in 2025 in order to reach more and more Highland residents.

“Milk in glass bottles offers a nostalgic touch for many generations, while providing an eco-friendly way to make a difference and support local farmers and businesses.”

Adam said once empty, the glass bottles are collected from customers’ doorsteps, cleaned, and refilled to be sold again.

“Each bottle can be re-used multiple times, significantly reducing plastic waste in landfills.

“Plus, isn’t it true that everything tastes better from a glass bottle?”

The firm currently delivers to 6,000 residents in and around Inverness

He said feedback from customers shows the convenience of milk deliveries can help out busy households.

It also offers elderly people a helpful way to buy one the heaviest items on their shopping list.

“With the cold weather setting in we find that our milkmen can ensure that customers with mobility issues aren’t having to worry about leaving their homes too often.”

