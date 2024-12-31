Fraserburgh man with ‘shocking’ criminal history given community service for alcohol theft

A Fraserburgh man with a “shocking” criminal record has been handed unpaid work after he admitted stealing alcohol from a shop.

Stuart Rennie did not appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court but admitted the crime via his defence agent Sam Milligan.

The 35-year-old was described as having a “clearly significant” record for similar crimes, but Mr Milligan said in Rennie’s defence that “this time was different”.

The court heard Rennie had stolen alcohol worth £204.50, from the Tesco on Fraserburgh’s South Harbour Road.

Nothing recovered

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard confirmed none of the items had been recovered.

Mr Milligan explained that his client had previously suffered from a chronic drug problem and admitted a “significant” history of shoplifting.

He said: “There has been a significant gap in his offending from the last occasion.

“This is not a reversion to type and is not a case of him falling off the wagon. There had been a mix up with his benefits and he had no income.

“He was not stealing to fund a habit and he has nothing further to come before the court.

“He is not currently working.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald said he had been “shocked” when he saw Rennie’s criminal record, but agreed there had been nothing since July 2020.

He sentenced Rennie, of West Haven Crescent, Cairnbulg, to 30 hours of unpaid work giving him six months to complete them.