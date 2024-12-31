The top 3 haunted spots in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The top 3 haunted spots in Elgin

With help from the Whyte Witch of Elgin, we have collated a list of some of the town's spookiest sites.

Locals have said that Thunderton House is haunted. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

People have called Elgin home for thousands of years, so it’s no surprise that eerie stories of paranormal activity have emerged over time.

Lynda Dean, also known as the Whyte Witch, is a well-known figure in the town thanks to her business, Elgin Ghost Tours.

When she’s not leading tours, Lynda specialises in spirit work and paranormal investigations, helping people deal with restless spirits in their homes.

The Press and Journal caught up with her to find out about some of the ‘spookiest’ sites in Elgin…

1. The Moray Playhouse

Many have reported paranormal activity at The Moray Playhouse.

Cinema staff and construction workers have reported multiple paranormal experiences during the installation of the third screen at The Moray Playhouse cinema.

Several workers felt as though they were being watched, and some even discovered that tools they had left down had mysteriously moved.

The Press and Journal joined Steven and Lynda for a paranormal investigation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal visited the cinema in October to join Lynda on a paranormal investigation, accompanied by cinema owner Steven Bieszke.

One chilling experience Steven recalled was finishing work one night, when a shadow  emerged from a door, turned the corner, and walked straight through the staff room door.

“Another time, I was in on a Wednesday morning opening up,” Steven added.

“I turned the key, opened the door and as clear as day and right over my shoulder, a voice whispered: ‘are you ready?’”

During the investigation that the P&J accompanied the pair on, Lynda shared her eerie encounters, including witnessing a “people-watching” ghost and spotting a young girl behind the screen in Cinema 2.

2. Thunderton House

A popular spot for locals to unwind, Thunderton House has long been the site of its fair share of spooky happenings.

Legends suggest that the ghost of Bonnie Prince Charlie himself haunts the building, as he once stayed there on his way to Culloden.

Lynda shared some other eerie experiences at the Elgin pub from over the years.

Thunderton House is in Elgin’s town centre. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

In the late 90s, two bar staff were closing up on a Saturday evening after a Victorian-themed market in Forres, Lynda told the Press and Journal. It seemed normal to them when they saw an elderly lady in costume sitting alone at the bar.

She was the last customer, so one of the men casually said, “Don’t be alarmed, but we’re locking the door while we refill from the cellar. When you’re ready to leave, just call down to us from the bar.”

The woman smiled and nodded. But when the men returned, she had vanished without a trace.

They searched the entire building, including the toilets, but found nothing. All the exterior doors were still locked, and her glass had disappeared as well.

The pub is said to be haunted by Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Lynda shared that over the decades, several women have reported hearing someone crying in the toilets when no one is around or seeing a lady in the mirror who isn’t in the room with them.

During an investigation in the early 2000s, Lynda encountered what she described as the old household staff from the 1700s, still going about their duties in the pub. These spirits, Lynda explained, were “pretty much recordings” of past events, unaware of the present. Most visitors wouldn’t even notice their presence.

Other spirits from the 1700s to the 1800s also made appearances during the investigation, but Lynda reassured that there was no cause for concern.

In what was once the manager’s flat in the early 1900s, she reported that his wife still lingers there, quietly ensuring everything is in order, while her husband continues his patrol of the first floor, keeping watch over any noise disturbances.

3. Elgin High Street

Eight years ago, on an Elgin High Street tour, 12 out of 18 guests accompanying Lynda saw a spooky apparition above some buildings.

The majority of those partaking in the tour reported seeing an apparition of a woman. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“I was just finishing up a High Street tour about eight years ago when almost all of the group gasped at this building,” she said.

“I looked and saw a lady in her 30s with long hair, wearing a white dress or nightgown, running from the middle window of Shoe Zone.

“We watched her run through opening and closing doors as she went until she stopped in the first window above H Samuel where she turned to face the window and faded away.”

The Whyte Witch proceeded to ask the group what they saw – with 12 of them saying that they saw the woman run through the buildings.

Lynda noted that this is now impossible, as each building is sealed off from each other.

“I have had customers have their hair played with during a tour, had a man get kicked in the shins, various reports of more gentle physical contact too.

“But because we generally don’t get inside the buildings, I only really have hearsay stories from them.”

Have you ever experienced something ‘paranormal’ in Elgin? Let us know in the comments.

