Exclusive: Macduff teen in court on drink-driving charge after Banff footballer loses legs in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Exclusive: Macduff teen in court on drink-driving charge after Banff footballer loses legs in crash

Arran Gary Paterson, 19, is also accused of driving dangerously and without insurance at the time of the crash that seriously injured goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski.

By Bryan Rutherford
The aftermath of the crash on Union Road in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson
The aftermath of the crash on Union Road in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager has appeared in court accused of causing a horror crash that resulted in a Banff footballer losing both his legs.

Arran Gary Paterson faced four charges – including dangerous driving and drink-driving – when he appeared in private at Banff Sheriff Court today.

The 19-year-old is also accused of driving a vehicle without consent or insurance.

Deveronside JFC goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was among the four teenagers inside the vehicle and had to have both legs amputated as a result of the collision, on September 8 last year.

The crash happened at around 3am on Macduff’s Union Road.

Paterson made no plea today, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

‘It’s been three months of pain’

Adam Golebiewski has now been released from hospital and has spoken about his recovery and battle to walk again. 

After being fitted for prosthetics, Adam made it his goal to return home and be walking by Christmas so he could celebrate with his family.

Last month he told BBC Scotland: “It’s been three months of pain, being trapped in hospital, but I am home now, so that’s the most important thing.”

Adam Golebiewski was seriously injured in the crash and has now left hospital.

A police spokesman said at the time of the horrific incident: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A wall was damaged in the Macduff crash. Image: DC Thomson

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 3pm.”

Paterson, of Bath Street in Macduff, will next appear in court on a date yet to be confirmed.

Contact the Crime and Courts Team: