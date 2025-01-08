Exclusive: Macduff teen in court on drink-driving charge after Banff footballer loses legs in crash

A teenager has appeared in court accused of causing a horror crash that resulted in a Banff footballer losing both his legs.

Arran Gary Paterson faced four charges – including dangerous driving and drink-driving – when he appeared in private at Banff Sheriff Court today.

The 19-year-old is also accused of driving a vehicle without consent or insurance.

Deveronside JFC goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was among the four teenagers inside the vehicle and had to have both legs amputated as a result of the collision, on September 8 last year.

The crash happened at around 3am on Macduff’s Union Road.

Paterson made no plea today, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

‘It’s been three months of pain’

Adam Golebiewski has now been released from hospital and has spoken about his recovery and battle to walk again.

After being fitted for prosthetics, Adam made it his goal to return home and be walking by Christmas so he could celebrate with his family.

Last month he told BBC Scotland: “It’s been three months of pain, being trapped in hospital, but I am home now, so that’s the most important thing.”

A police spokesman said at the time of the horrific incident: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 3pm.”

Paterson, of Bath Street in Macduff, will next appear in court on a date yet to be confirmed.

