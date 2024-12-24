Banff goalkeeper ‘home from hospital and walking again’ in time for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff goalkeeper ‘home from hospital and walking again’ in time for Christmas

The teenager had both his lower legs amputated following a car crash in September.

By Ellie Milne
Adam Golebiewski and Andrew Simpson, the lord lieutenant of Banffshire
Adam Golebiewski with Andrew Simpson, the lord lieutenant of Banffshire at St Machar's Cathedral in Aberdeen during a recent visit. Image: Adam Golebiewski.

A Banff teenager who lost his lower legs after a car crash is back home and walking again in time for Christmas.

Adam Golebiewski celebrated his 18th birthday in hospital while rehabilitating from the double amputation.

He had been a passenger alongside friends in a car that crashed on Union Road in Macduff in the early hours of September 8.

A 19-year-old has since been charged in connection with the incident.

After being fitted for prosthetics, Adam made it his goal to return home and be walking again by Christmas so he could celebrate with his family.

Adam Golebiewski leaving hospital
Adam leaving hospital. Image: Adam Golebiewski.

He underwent “intensive” rehab at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen and said he was “so excited” when he was able to stand again.

“It’s been three months of pain, being trapped in hospital, but I am home now, so that’s the most important thing,” he told BBC Scotland.

“People say we’re so proud of you, you must be proud of yourself. I’m just like ‘I am’ but I would keep that to myself.”

Adam Golebiewski celebrating Christmas at home

The 18-year-old, who played as goalkeeper for Deveronside JFC, has attended games to support his teammates since the crash. He was recently given a signed strip from the club.

The apprentice builder was also visited by Cove Rangers goalkeepers in hospital. He was later able to join the players for a training session at Balmoral Stadium.

Having achieved his goal of being home for Christmas, Adam said he would “enjoy it” like every year by spending time with his family.

He added: “They still see me as the same person. I am still the same, I just don’t have legs any more.”

Adam and Cove Rangers players and staff
Adam helped out at Balmoral Stadium training recently. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

The family’s home in Banff is being renovated so it is easier for Adam to navigate when using his wheelchair.

He said he did not open up about the accident properly until he returned home.

“I just thought in my head: ‘Why was it me? Why did it happen to a guy that was just trying to do well in life?’,” he shared with BBC Scotland.

“It’s a bit crazy to be walking already. I was just so happy to get out. I am very happy with them [the prosthetics], I get to do normal things again.

“If I am with people I am the happiest person alive. Even when I cry I will smile.”

Teenager charged in connection with crash

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences following a serious crash that happened around 3am on Union Road, Macduff, on Sunday, September 8.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”

