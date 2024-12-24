Banff goalkeeper ‘home from hospital and walking again’ in time for Christmas

A Banff teenager who lost his lower legs after a car crash is back home and walking again in time for Christmas.

Adam Golebiewski celebrated his 18th birthday in hospital while rehabilitating from the double amputation.

He had been a passenger alongside friends in a car that crashed on Union Road in Macduff in the early hours of September 8.

A 19-year-old has since been charged in connection with the incident.

After being fitted for prosthetics, Adam made it his goal to return home and be walking again by Christmas so he could celebrate with his family.

He underwent “intensive” rehab at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen and said he was “so excited” when he was able to stand again.

“It’s been three months of pain, being trapped in hospital, but I am home now, so that’s the most important thing,” he told BBC Scotland.

“People say we’re so proud of you, you must be proud of yourself. I’m just like ‘I am’ but I would keep that to myself.”

Adam Golebiewski celebrating Christmas at home

The 18-year-old, who played as goalkeeper for Deveronside JFC, has attended games to support his teammates since the crash. He was recently given a signed strip from the club.

The apprentice builder was also visited by Cove Rangers goalkeepers in hospital. He was later able to join the players for a training session at Balmoral Stadium.

Having achieved his goal of being home for Christmas, Adam said he would “enjoy it” like every year by spending time with his family.

He added: “They still see me as the same person. I am still the same, I just don’t have legs any more.”

The family’s home in Banff is being renovated so it is easier for Adam to navigate when using his wheelchair.

He said he did not open up about the accident properly until he returned home.

“I just thought in my head: ‘Why was it me? Why did it happen to a guy that was just trying to do well in life?’,” he shared with BBC Scotland.

“It’s a bit crazy to be walking already. I was just so happy to get out. I am very happy with them [the prosthetics], I get to do normal things again.

“If I am with people I am the happiest person alive. Even when I cry I will smile.”

Teenager charged in connection with crash

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences following a serious crash that happened around 3am on Union Road, Macduff, on Sunday, September 8.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”