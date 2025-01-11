Elgin drink driver warned he faces jail if he repeats crime for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin drink driver warned he faces jail if he repeats crime for third time

Andrew McBean was almost seven times the limit the afternoon after a heavy night of wine drinking.

By Joanne Warnock
Andrew McBean appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
An Elgin drink-driver has been banned for three years and given an electronic tag after being found almost seven times the limit the day after a “heavy” night on the wine.

Andrew McBean was pulled over in Elgin last year by police after a tip-off.

The 54-year-old had been driving his black Vauxhall Corsa SRI turbo on the A96 Alexandra Road in the city centre when officers stopped to speak to him.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff court that at around 2.20pm on August 11, police had stopped McBean’s care and immediately thought he was under the influence.

“There was a smell of alcohol coming from him,” Ms Poke said. “And his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy.”

McBean provided a breath sample which showed he had 134mcg of alcohol in his breath – the limit being 22mcg.

“He freely stated that he had been drinking wine the night before,” Ms Poke added.

‘He had been drinking heavily the night before’

McBean, of Chandlers Rise, Elgin, admitted one charge of drink-driving.

His defence solicitor Grant Dalgleish said McBean lived alone and was in full-time employment.

He said: “He had been drinking heavily the night before to the early hours of the morning.

“He thought it was safe to drive the short distance to Tesco.

“He is embarrassed and remorseful to be appearing in court.”

The court was told McBean had a previous conviction for a similar offence dating back to 2016.

Sheriff Gordon Lamont said that McBean should have been “well aware” of the drink-driving laws given his age and previous conviction.

“It is more serious because it is your second offence in 10 years,” he said. “The public needs to be protected from drivers like yourself.”

Sheriff’s warning

Sheriff Lamont banned McBean from driving for three years and recommended that he carry out the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Scheme on order to get a nine month discount if completed.

McBean was also placed under a Restriction of Liberty Order, requiring him to stay inside his home address between the hours of 8.30pm and 7am daily for four months.

Sheriff Lamont then warned McBean: “If you come before the court for a third time, then custody could be likely. Do not come before the court with this type of offence again.”

 