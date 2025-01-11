My Inverness: Highland author Barbara Henderson on book shops, battlefields and Blazin’ Fiddles

Inverness author Barbara Henderson has taken inspiration from the beautiful Highland landscape for her latest book for young readers.

I Don’t Do Mountains is a contemporary outdoor eco-adventure set in the fictionalised Cairngorms.

Her other books for children include Rivet Boy, The Reluctant Rebel, and The Queen of Scots (2024).

Barbara is a drama teacher and also visits schools as an author or storyteller. Here she lists her favourite things about the city she calls home.

What springs to mind when you think of Inverness?

Inverness sounded remote when we first moved here in 2001, but the term ‘remote’ is relative isn’t it?

It depends where you are. I think of Inverness as a community, a city where you bump into people you know, full of heritage and history and surrounded by drop-dead gorgeous scenery.

What are your favourite places around Inverness?

Leakey’s bookshop and Inverness Library vie for top spot. I am also very partial to Inverness Creative Academy – great coffee and great art rolled into one.

The Drawing Room in Crown has a fab range of great gifts and super-friendly service, and Waterstones Inverness is a wonderful shop to browse in.

The river never disappoints – a walk along the water, or further afield in the hills, just puts everything in perspective.

Most memorable night out there?

There is only one answer to that: Eden Court. I have enjoyed many, many great nights there.

As a folk lover, it may be a tie between an Emily Smith concert and the Blazin’ Fiddles, both amazing gigs.

I think Eden Court is the city’s most important asset, and we need to use it or lose it.

What is your favourite Inverness restaurant and why?

I love The Kitchen. It was where my first publication deal was done back in 2016.

I had garnered an impressive clutch of rejections when a small Scottish independent press, Cranachan Publishing, got back to me.

I remember clinking glasses over a great meal at The Kitchen and I’ve been back many times since.

Best places around the area when you are looking for inspiration?

I write about nature and history, so Inverness has both in abundance.

Culloden Battlefield is a favourite and features in The Reluctant Rebel. There is a particular atmosphere there which I find both haunting and inspiring.

When I am stuck for historical character names, I might head to Tomnahurich Cemetery for a look at the old tombstones.

I love the museum and the many castle ruins all around too.

Urquhart Castle is spectacular, and the hills are never far away when I need to clear my head. Who could not be inspired by the Cairngorms, or Fyrish, for example?

What is your first memory of Inverness?

To be honest, my first encounter with Inverness was driving through it on the way to a wedding in Caithness.

I wasn’t too impressed at the time. From the A9, you really only see the Longman Industrial Estate which probably wouldn’t win any charm awards.

But when my husband was offered work in Inverness, I had a wee Google and saw the snow-clad Ben Wyvis viewed from the River Ness. It’s a gorgeous place. I am so glad we came.

Best place to stop for a coffee around Inverness?

Xoko (unbelievable pastries!) and the Victorian Market. Oh, and the café at Culloden Battlefield.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I am preparing for the launch of my new children’s novel, I Don’t Do Mountains, published by Scottish Mountaineering Press.

It’s an adventure story for 8 to 12-year-olds and out on March 17.

Bookworm Kenzie can’t believe her bad luck when her teacher announces plans for a joint hillwalking trip with other schools, a three-day hike into the Cairngorms.

But when their guide disappears, the children have to rely on each other to survive.

I hope this book will inspire young readers to seek out their own adventures, and to explore whatever wildernesses may be found on their doorsteps.

