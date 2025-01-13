Woman jailed after pointing fake gun at neighbour in Aberdeen high-rise

A woman who sparked an armed police response when she pulled out an imitation handgun and pointed it at her neighbour has been jailed.

Louise Mackenzie, also known as McLeay, turned what was started as a small disturbance into a large-scale police incident when she pulled the BB gun from her waistband and took aim at the man.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Mackenzie, 33, and another male had been “playing” with the imitation handgun – that closely resembled an M9 pistol – in the communal hallway of Cairncry Court.

Fake gun looked like real pistol

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 1.30pm on July 9 2023, Mackenzie’s neighbour heard a banging coming from outside his flat, so he went to see what it was.

He saw Mackenzie standing next to an open window and, as she became aware of him, she turned and pulled a gun from the waistband of her trousers and aimed it at him.

The gun was black in colour with a top slide and was like a M9 nine-millimetre pistol.

The man then ran back into his property, locked the door behind him and contacted the police.

Firearms officers were instructed to attend the scene and immediately set up a cordon around Cairncry Court, with the public prohibited from entering or leaving the building.

“At around 2.10pm, firearms officers forced entry to the accused’s home address, where no persons were traced within,” Ms Petersen said.

“Around this time, a constable was outside Cairncry Court, Aberdeen when he overheard officers engaging with a female (accused) from a third-floor window at locus.

“He looked up towards the window and observed the female, who he believed to be accused.

“The accused proceeded to confirm she was within the [reported] property and would afford police entry if required, before questioning why officers were forcing entry to her home address.”

Armed officers attended at the front door and were met by the two people, neither of whom were in possession of a firearm.

The pair were arrested, and a firearms search was carried out within the property, but no gun was found.

As they were led to a police van, Mackenzie made a spontaneous remark about the gun being a BB gun and “not real”.

In the dock, Mackenzie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of an imitation firearm and pointing it at a member of the public.

Her solicitor, Debbie Ginniver, told the court that Mackenzie has “no excuse for her behaviour” and “deeply regrets” her actions.

‘It’s a serious matter’

Ms Ginniver told the court that her client “recognises the gravity of her offending” and “understands that her record of previous offences leaves the court with few options”.

She said Mackenzie and her neighbour had “what could be described as an acrimonious relationship”.

“Both her and her friend had been playing with the BB gun. She went out onto the landing and accepts acting in the manner described,” Ms Ginniver said.

“While the complainer was not in any real danger, he wouldn’t have known that.

“That is no excuse for her behaviour and she deeply regrets her actions.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan pointed out to Mackenzie that she had a “lengthy record of previous convictions” and had served time in prison on a number of occasions.

“This was of course an imitation firearm, but the complainer was not to know that and by having this item the complainer would think that you had unlawful intent against him – it’s a serious matter.”

Sentencing Mackenzie, Sheriff Buchanan stated that there was “quite simply no option open other than a prison sentence”.

He sentenced Mackenzie, of Dulnain Road, Aberdeen, to 10 months in prison.

