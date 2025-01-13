Inverurie student overcomes Arctic conditions to win PolarNorth Half Marathon in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie student overcomes Arctic conditions to win PolarNorth Half Marathon in Norway

Aaron Cardno, 18, completed the race in one hour, 13 minutes and 34 seconds.

By Ellie Milne
Aaron Cardno
The 18-year-old won the 2025 PolarNorth Men's Half Marathon. Image: MSM/Facebook.

An Inverurie student has become a bright light in a city of Arctic darkness by winning a half marathon in Norway.

Aaron Cardno braved the cold conditions to take first place in the unique candlelit running event.

He was the first male runner to cross the finish line of the PolarNorth Half Marathon when it took place in Tromso at the start of the month.

The 18-year-old was one of hundreds of runners from across the world who took part in the 2025 edition of the annual event.

Although the race is run in the middle of the day, the city is in darkness as the sun never rises above the horizon at this time of year.

“I thought it would be completely dark but the sky was all different pinks and purples,” Aaron said. “It looks really cool.”

The popular road race is held in the Arctic city where temperatures dropped to around -9C during the half marathon.

Aaron Cardno after he crossed finish line of PolarNorth Half Marathon
Aaron after he crossed the finish line. Image: Supplied.

Aaron, who studies Geography at Edinburgh University, said the extreme wintry conditions were the most challenging he has ever experienced while running.

“For a couple of days before I left, it was snowy here and I thought it was horrendous but I knew it would get so much worse,” he said.

“I think we got quite lucky because there wasn’t much wind going over, but it was really snowy and really cold which makes it challenging.

“When you’re standing at the start you’re trying to stay warm, but 20 minutes into running you do heat up.”

Inverurie teenager wins PolarNorth Half Marathon 2025

The former Inverurie Academy pupil started getting into running when he moved to Edinburgh to study.

Yet it was the simple act of making himself a drink which inspired him to sign up for the PolarNorth run.

PolarNorth Marathon medal
The PolarNorth medal features the aurora borealis. Image: MSM/Facebook.

“It’s quite a niche event,” he said. “My mum did it five years ago and has a mug from the event.

“I was getting a drink one day and thought it sounded quite cool. She explained what it was and I decided 2025 was the year for the adventure.”

On January 3, Aaron crossed the finish line after one hour, 13 minutes and 34 seconds of running.

“As you start in the centre of Tromsø you can see people placing candles and lanterns so the route is all lit up,” he said.

“Along the whole route, people from the city are on the streets cheering you on and clapping.

“And on the way back you see all the other runners too. Everyone was in really good spirits, it’s a great atmosphere.”

