Inverurie student overcomes Arctic conditions to win PolarNorth Half Marathon in Norway

An Inverurie student has become a bright light in a city of Arctic darkness by winning a half marathon in Norway.

Aaron Cardno braved the cold conditions to take first place in the unique candlelit running event.

He was the first male runner to cross the finish line of the PolarNorth Half Marathon when it took place in Tromso at the start of the month.

The 18-year-old was one of hundreds of runners from across the world who took part in the 2025 edition of the annual event.

Although the race is run in the middle of the day, the city is in darkness as the sun never rises above the horizon at this time of year.

“I thought it would be completely dark but the sky was all different pinks and purples,” Aaron said. “It looks really cool.”

The popular road race is held in the Arctic city where temperatures dropped to around -9C during the half marathon.

Aaron, who studies Geography at Edinburgh University, said the extreme wintry conditions were the most challenging he has ever experienced while running.

“For a couple of days before I left, it was snowy here and I thought it was horrendous but I knew it would get so much worse,” he said.

“I think we got quite lucky because there wasn’t much wind going over, but it was really snowy and really cold which makes it challenging.

“When you’re standing at the start you’re trying to stay warm, but 20 minutes into running you do heat up.”

Inverurie teenager wins PolarNorth Half Marathon 2025

The former Inverurie Academy pupil started getting into running when he moved to Edinburgh to study.

Yet it was the simple act of making himself a drink which inspired him to sign up for the PolarNorth run.

“It’s quite a niche event,” he said. “My mum did it five years ago and has a mug from the event.

“I was getting a drink one day and thought it sounded quite cool. She explained what it was and I decided 2025 was the year for the adventure.”

On January 3, Aaron crossed the finish line after one hour, 13 minutes and 34 seconds of running.

“As you start in the centre of Tromsø you can see people placing candles and lanterns so the route is all lit up,” he said.

“Along the whole route, people from the city are on the streets cheering you on and clapping.

“And on the way back you see all the other runners too. Everyone was in really good spirits, it’s a great atmosphere.”