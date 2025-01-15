Kemnay welder banned after high-speed police chase through Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Kemnay welder banned after high-speed police chase through Aberdeenshire

A sheriff warned Nicholas Lambert he has three months to sell his work van in order to pay the fine or he will be jailed.

By Joanne Warnock
Nicholas Lambert appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Nicholas Lambert appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A welder who tried to evade police in a high-speed chase through rural Aberdeenshire has been banned and ordered to pay a £4,500 fine.

Nicholas Lambert drove his silver Vauxhall Astra van at speeds of up to 100mph on the A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road and in Fetterangus village.

The 32-year-old self-employed welder had been asked to stop by police for a routine check, but instead decided to speed off, the Peterhead Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams explained the two traffic officers followed Lambert, who was driving at excessive speeds “in the region of” 100mph at points.

Excessive speeds

“He was driving well in excess of the speed limit,” Ms Williams said. “In Fetterangus a speed of 80mph was reached.”

Lambert was said to have ignored stop signs and at one point mounted a pavement to try to evade capture.

The uniformed officers were forced to use blue lights and sirens in a bid to stop Lambert, who had been singled out simply for a “routine check”.

Ms Williams told the court the officers decided to stop their pursuit shortly after noon as they felt it was “too dangerous” to continue.

Later traced, Lambert was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Defence solicitor Emma Bruce said her client’s passenger at the time was “someone he owed money to” and added: “He instructed him to drive in the manner libelled. That does not excuse him.”

Three months to sell van

Sheriff Annella Cowan asked who the van belonged to, Ms Bruce replied: “It belongs to Mr Lambert, it was his works van.

“He was a self-employed welder, but he is now trying to sell it since his disqualification.”

Ms Bruce told the sheriff it has a £5,000 asking price.

Sheriff Cowan said she would fine Lambert £4,500 and suggested he “sell his van to pay that”, giving him three months to pay.

Lambert, of Beech Court, Kemnay, was also disqualified from driving for three years, and Sheriff Cowan warned: “Do not, under any circumstances, drive.

“If you fail to pay the fine within three months, then you will be going straight to jail.”