Kemnay welder banned after high-speed police chase through Aberdeenshire

A welder who tried to evade police in a high-speed chase through rural Aberdeenshire has been banned and ordered to pay a £4,500 fine.

Nicholas Lambert drove his silver Vauxhall Astra van at speeds of up to 100mph on the A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road and in Fetterangus village.

The 32-year-old self-employed welder had been asked to stop by police for a routine check, but instead decided to speed off, the Peterhead Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams explained the two traffic officers followed Lambert, who was driving at excessive speeds “in the region of” 100mph at points.

Excessive speeds

“He was driving well in excess of the speed limit,” Ms Williams said. “In Fetterangus a speed of 80mph was reached.”

Lambert was said to have ignored stop signs and at one point mounted a pavement to try to evade capture.

The uniformed officers were forced to use blue lights and sirens in a bid to stop Lambert, who had been singled out simply for a “routine check”.

Ms Williams told the court the officers decided to stop their pursuit shortly after noon as they felt it was “too dangerous” to continue.

Later traced, Lambert was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Defence solicitor Emma Bruce said her client’s passenger at the time was “someone he owed money to” and added: “He instructed him to drive in the manner libelled. That does not excuse him.”

Three months to sell van

Sheriff Annella Cowan asked who the van belonged to, Ms Bruce replied: “It belongs to Mr Lambert, it was his works van.

“He was a self-employed welder, but he is now trying to sell it since his disqualification.”

Ms Bruce told the sheriff it has a £5,000 asking price.

Sheriff Cowan said she would fine Lambert £4,500 and suggested he “sell his van to pay that”, giving him three months to pay.

Lambert, of Beech Court, Kemnay, was also disqualified from driving for three years, and Sheriff Cowan warned: “Do not, under any circumstances, drive.

“If you fail to pay the fine within three months, then you will be going straight to jail.”