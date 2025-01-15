Liverpool crime crime gang exploited Inverness addict to sell heroin and cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Liverpool crime crime gang exploited Inverness addict to sell heroin and cocaine

Carl Masher and Christopher Gow's drug operation was dismantled after a major police investigation.

By David Love
Wraps of heroin and cocaine were found in the Inverness flat.
Wraps of heroin and cocaine were found in the Inverness flat.

Members of a Liverpool crime group known as Scouse Jack recruited a vulnerable Inverness man to help them sell drugs in the Highlands.

Liverpudlian Carl Masher exploited heroin addict Christopher Gow and made him deliver Class A drugs and collect payments, a court was told.

The drug operation was dismantled after detectives set up surveillance of Gow’s Inverness home and raided it in June 2021.

Inside, they found wraps of heroin, drug dealing paraphernalia and bundles of cash worth more than £5,000.

Masher, 26, and Gow, 41, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

At an earlier court hearing, fiscal depute David Morton detailed the sophistication of the drug dealing system used by the gang to bring heroin and cocaine to Inverness, Nairn and Aviemore.

He also explained how intelligence gathering and the tracking of mobile phones by police played a vital role in snaring the pushers.

Phoneline connected dealers and addicts

Mr Morton told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that the Scouse Jack organised crime group was first seen operating in and around Inverness as far back as September 2019.

On March 9 2021 police received intelligence that a vehicle containing members of the gang was travelling up the A9 to Inverness and was “potentially carrying drugs”.

The vehicle was stopped by police near Kingussie and Masher and another person were inside having travelled from Liverpool.

Mr Morton said: “The group operated a dealing line whereby customers would text the line seeking to purchase drugs. Messages would be exchanged giving the places and process required for obtaining the drugs.”

He added that the dealing line would also send out messages to advise customers when they were “open for business” in and around Inverness.

“Messages would be sent in bulk to numerous people at a time,” said Mr Morton.

Drug addict exploited by crime gang

Sheriff MacDonald was told that the crime group used Gow, who was a drug user.

Mr Morton said: “Gow was trusted by the group and he trusted them and he would collect money and traffic drugs on their behalf.”

Gow’s address, which was not made publicly available, was kept under surveillance by police and in June 2021 officers raided the premises.

As well as drug dealing paraphernalia, £5460 in cash was seized.

There were also 111 wraps of heroin in “half gram rock deals” with a street value up to £2310, Mr Morton said.

He added that police recovered a card from the group sent to Gow that read: “Happy Birthday bro. Hope you enjoy your little gift. Ha, ha. Love from the gang. You’re part of the team.”

The court was told this week that Masher did not co-operate fully with the social worker tasked with writing the report by failing to explain how and why he got involved in the illegal enterprise.

But his solicitor advocate Mike Chapman explained: “He has not tried to blame anyone else for this and it is accepted by him that there will be a custodial sentence.”

‘He is a vulnerable man’

Sheriff Macdonald jailed him for 21 months, backdated to August 13, his date of remand.

Gow was placed under three years of social work supervision as Sheriff Macdonald deemed him “in a different situation” from his co-accused.

Gow’s solicitor advocate, Clare Russell, said: “He has a myriad of mental health problems which led to a heroin addiction and this underpins this offence.

“But he is now stabilised on medication. He is a vulnerable man and was exploited by others.”

Sheriff Macdonald accepted that Gow had been taken advantage of by Masher and others and told him: “I consider you were vulnerable but also foolish.”

 