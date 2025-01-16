Inside whisky distillery’s Islay hotel after multi-million-pound makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside whisky distillery’s Islay hotel after multi-million-pound makeover

Enjoy a sneak peek inside the island's new Ardbeg House, which is on track to open later this year.

By Alex Banks
Ardbeg is set to open its hotel in Autumn. Image: John Doe Hub
Ardbeg is set to open its hotel in Autumn. Image: John Doe Hub

An award-winning Islay distillery has revealed a sneak peek of its hotel following a multi-million-pound makeover.

Ardbeg is on track to complete its “luxurious” refurbishment plans in time to open for Autumn.

The “world-class” whisky and hospitality experience designed to honour “the spirit of Islay” is now taking its first bookings.

The company, owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) and operating under the Glenmorangie Company bracket, purchased the hotel three years ago.

The Islay Hotel closed at the end of last year and will reopen under a new name, Ardbeg House.

Welcoming guests

Glenmorangie Company director of external affairs and hospitality Ellie Goss believes history has played a huge part in why the firm decided to open Ardbeg House.

She said: “Ardbeg has been crafting its distinctive smoky whisky on Islay for over 200 years.

“As we celebrate this next chapter in our journey, we are delighted to welcome guests to Ardbeg House and honour the very best of Islay.”

A sneak peek inside the distillery’s new hotel. Image: John Doe Hub

Ardbeg chief executive Caspar Macrae said: “The vision for Ardbeg House is to really immerse guests in the world of Islay and Ardbeg.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming both locals and visitors together in a location that pays homage not only to Ardbeg, but to the rich history of the island too.”

What will Ardbeg House offer?

Guests are now able to secure their reservations to be among the first to “indulge in the ultimate Ardbeggian experience”.

The group said it will feature “exceptional accommodation, food, and drink” as well as stories of the distillery’s past.

Ardbeg House has revealed its preview of the “extraordinary vision”, crafted by the renowned interior story makers, Russell Sage Studio.

Ardbeg House in Islay. Image: John Doe Hub

The re-styling includes a reworked bar with a courtyard and a new-look ground floor restaurant.

It has twelve unique bedrooms each exploring the history of Islay and Ardbeg.

Guests can also enjoy two new and exclusive whiskies – one only available at the hotel, and the other at both the hotel and the Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre.

