Inside whisky distillery’s Islay hotel after multi-million-pound makeover

An award-winning Islay distillery has revealed a sneak peek of its hotel following a multi-million-pound makeover.

Ardbeg is on track to complete its “luxurious” refurbishment plans in time to open for Autumn.

The “world-class” whisky and hospitality experience designed to honour “the spirit of Islay” is now taking its first bookings.

The company, owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) and operating under the Glenmorangie Company bracket, purchased the hotel three years ago.

The Islay Hotel closed at the end of last year and will reopen under a new name, Ardbeg House.

Welcoming guests

Glenmorangie Company director of external affairs and hospitality Ellie Goss believes history has played a huge part in why the firm decided to open Ardbeg House.

She said: “Ardbeg has been crafting its distinctive smoky whisky on Islay for over 200 years.

“As we celebrate this next chapter in our journey, we are delighted to welcome guests to Ardbeg House and honour the very best of Islay.”

Ardbeg chief executive Caspar Macrae said: “The vision for Ardbeg House is to really immerse guests in the world of Islay and Ardbeg.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming both locals and visitors together in a location that pays homage not only to Ardbeg, but to the rich history of the island too.”

What will Ardbeg House offer?

Guests are now able to secure their reservations to be among the first to “indulge in the ultimate Ardbeggian experience”.

The group said it will feature “exceptional accommodation, food, and drink” as well as stories of the distillery’s past.

Ardbeg House has revealed its preview of the “extraordinary vision”, crafted by the renowned interior story makers, Russell Sage Studio.

The re-styling includes a reworked bar with a courtyard and a new-look ground floor restaurant.

It has twelve unique bedrooms each exploring the history of Islay and Ardbeg.

Guests can also enjoy two new and exclusive whiskies – one only available at the hotel, and the other at both the hotel and the Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre.