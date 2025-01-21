Woman goes on trial accused of murdering man in Aberdeen high-rise flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman goes on trial accused of murdering man in Aberdeen high-rise flat

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, is accused of killing Neil Jolly, 51, by repeatedly punching him and striking him to the head and body with a kettle.

By David McPhee
Elizabeth Sweeney has gone on trial accused of murder. Image: DC Thomson
A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering a man in an Aberdeen high-rise flat.

Elizabeth Sweeney is facing a series of charges that allege she violently assaulted Neil Jolly, 51, before repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle at a flat in Marischal Court.

She is additionally accused of trying to conceal the murder by washing Mr Jolly in a shower and covering his body with a duvet cover.

The charges further claim Sweeney, 36, then cleaned the kettle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

She denies all the charges against her – said to have been committed between June 22 and 26 2023 – and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

On day one of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, the jury was played a phonecall during which Sweeney told police that she had woken up in the early hours to find Jolly raping her.

Alleged murder victim Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook.

Jurors shown graphic police footage

Jurors were also shown gruesome body-worn footage of the moment police officers forced entry to Mr Jolly’s flat and found his body covered in blood under a bedsheet within the bathroom.

Officers at the scene also noted blood soaked into the hallway and living room carpet, bloody rags in the hallway and a tub filled with bloody rags in the living room of the flat in Marischal Court.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving the distressed telephone call from Sweeney. She claimed that she had been raped and “didn’t know if she had killed the guy or not”.

During the call, made at 1.19am on June 26, Sweeney pleaded with police to send an ambulance to Jolly’s flat but was unsure of the exact address.

“Can you please go and get him please,” she said, adding: “I didn’t stab him or anything, I just punched him a few times. I was raped and I battered him about the head.”

Sweeney then told police that she had assaulted Mr Jolly before leaving the flat and posting the keys back through the letterbox.

Marischal Court, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘I don’t know if he’s alive or not’

Police attended at the telephone box on King Street where Sweeney had made the call and found her in a distressed state and in the company of another man.

Body-worn footage recorded by several officers shows Sweeney begging the police to arrest her, putting her arms out for them to apply handcuffs.

The officers instead ask a distressed Sweeney why she called the police.

“Because I got raped by somebody,” she said, adding: “I kept punching his head in. I don’t know if he’s alive or not. Please go and see if he’s okay, please!”

It was then that jurors were shown the footage of police officers entering Mr Jolly’s property and finding his body covered by a duvet cover and his upper body and head covered in blood.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

