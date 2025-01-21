Watch: Evacuated Aulton Court resident on her fire warning after finding landing thick with “black smoke”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Evacuated Aulton Court resident on her fire warning after finding landing thick with “black smoke”

Nicola Rae lives on the 11th floor, one below the origin of the fire.

By Jamie Sinclair

An Aulton Court resident has spoken of the panic she faced upon discovering a “smoke-filled” landing at the high-rise block in Aberdeen.

There was a huge 999 response to the activation of a fire alarm on the 12th floor of the 19-storey Seaton Crescent block on Monday.

Police have since confirmed they are investigating the incident as a deliberately-started  fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the scene, where they were joined by a number of ambulance units.

Nicola Rae, 40, and her husband Kevin, 41, live on the 11th floor, one below where the fire started and were the first from the building to be evacuated.

First evacuees from Aulton Court fire share experience

Nicola said: “I heard the fire alarm from above, so I went upstairs, opened the door, and got a face full of black smoke.

“I shouted fire into the building. The neighbour across from me was on the phone to emergency services.

“My husband and I grabbed the cat and headed down the stairs.

The Aulton Court high-rise, where a police vehicle can be seen together with a white van used by clean-up teams.
Aulton Court yesterday, where investigations and clean-up were underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The emergency services were so quick in getting here. I can’t thank them enough.

“Luckily, it seems no one was seriously injured.

“We have a neighbour that’s in hospital but someone’s checked in to make sure he’s okay.”

11th-floor residents speak of Aulton Court evacuation

The couple congregated outside with other evacuees, in chilly conditions, as emergency services worked within the Seaton block.

Kevin said: “The firefighters asked us who was up on the 11th and 12th floors to make sure everyone in the vicinity got out.

“I believe they were going to bust down some doors, so we made sure to tell them not to do ours!

“We had the cat in a pram, and I had no shoes or socks on, so it was freezing.”

The 12th landing of the fire hit high-rise, where numbers on the wall point to some of the homes affected.
The fire took place on the landing of the 12th floor. Image: DC Thomson

The 11th-floor residents were relieved to hear that no one was badly hurt.

Kevin said: “We were really worried about the neighbours around us, so we were pleased to hear everyone seems to be okay.

“I felt a lot better once we and the cat were out. You can always rebuild a home.

“It’s mainly smoke damage and the smell, which can be washed out.”

Nicola praised the community at Aulton Court, saying: “Everyone really looks out for each other here.

“I know some people on the 12th floor are staying in other flats just now.

“The 12th floor is still closed, but thankfully we’ve been able to get back into ours.”

A padlocked door on the landing of Aulton Court, where residents are unable to return to their homes following the fire.
12th-floor residents have been staying with neighbours as the entrance remains padlocked. Image: DC Thomson

Police say fire being treated as “wilful”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe was deliberately started.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Monday, January 20, police received a report of a fire within a block of flats at Aulton Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“One person was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. “

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Investigations and clean-up underway

As investigations continued, police vehicles could be seen outside throughout the day.

They were joined at Aulton Court by a specialist clean-up crew – appearing very much like scenes of crime officers in their white suits.

Residents reported the strong and clinging smell of smoke throughout the middle floors of the block.

It is unclear when they will be able to return to properties on the 12th floor.

