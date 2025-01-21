Watch: Evacuated Aulton Court resident on her fire warning after finding landing thick with “black smoke”

An Aulton Court resident has spoken of the panic she faced upon discovering a “smoke-filled” landing at the high-rise block in Aberdeen.

There was a huge 999 response to the activation of a fire alarm on the 12th floor of the 19-storey Seaton Crescent block on Monday.

Police have since confirmed they are investigating the incident as a deliberately-started fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the scene, where they were joined by a number of ambulance units.

Nicola Rae, 40, and her husband Kevin, 41, live on the 11th floor, one below where the fire started and were the first from the building to be evacuated.

First evacuees from Aulton Court fire share experience

Nicola said: “I heard the fire alarm from above, so I went upstairs, opened the door, and got a face full of black smoke.

“I shouted fire into the building. The neighbour across from me was on the phone to emergency services.

“My husband and I grabbed the cat and headed down the stairs.

“The emergency services were so quick in getting here. I can’t thank them enough.

“Luckily, it seems no one was seriously injured.

“We have a neighbour that’s in hospital but someone’s checked in to make sure he’s okay.”

11th-floor residents speak of Aulton Court evacuation

The couple congregated outside with other evacuees, in chilly conditions, as emergency services worked within the Seaton block.

Kevin said: “The firefighters asked us who was up on the 11th and 12th floors to make sure everyone in the vicinity got out.

“I believe they were going to bust down some doors, so we made sure to tell them not to do ours!

“We had the cat in a pram, and I had no shoes or socks on, so it was freezing.”

The 11th-floor residents were relieved to hear that no one was badly hurt.

Kevin said: “We were really worried about the neighbours around us, so we were pleased to hear everyone seems to be okay.

“I felt a lot better once we and the cat were out. You can always rebuild a home.

“It’s mainly smoke damage and the smell, which can be washed out.”

Nicola praised the community at Aulton Court, saying: “Everyone really looks out for each other here.

“I know some people on the 12th floor are staying in other flats just now.

“The 12th floor is still closed, but thankfully we’ve been able to get back into ours.”

Police say fire being treated as “wilful”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe was deliberately started.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Monday, January 20, police received a report of a fire within a block of flats at Aulton Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“One person was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. “

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Investigations and clean-up underway

As investigations continued, police vehicles could be seen outside throughout the day.

They were joined at Aulton Court by a specialist clean-up crew – appearing very much like scenes of crime officers in their white suits.

Residents reported the strong and clinging smell of smoke throughout the middle floors of the block.

It is unclear when they will be able to return to properties on the 12th floor.