Sacked Aberdeen barber in shop assault on former boss 

Mohamed Meskini was sacked after his first day at The Fade Factory - and resorted to violence when his boss refused to take him back.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A barber who was sacked on his first day on the job returned to the shop and violently assaulted his former boss.

Mohamed Meskini appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted attacking his former employer at The Fade Factory, Aberdeen, after asking for his job back and being turned down.

There was a further argument between the two men over who owned some newly purchased clippers and scissors.

Following the disagreement, Meskini, 26, then repeatedly punched the barbershop owner in the face before robbing him of his wallet and car keys.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that Meskini worked at the Fade Factory on Union Street for just one day but was told his services were no longer required at the end of his shift.

At about 10.30am on August 7 2023 the shop owner returned to the shop to open up.

Violence breaks out

Meskini arrived at the shop around 10 minutes later and asked whether he could have another chance at employment.

“The complainer told the accused ‘no’ and the accused then asked him for his barbering tools,” Ms Martin said.

“The complainer then informed the accused that he had bought most of the tools and with this they began to argue.”

Meskini then took hold of the shop owner’s arms and began to push him around, and the shop owner responded by pushing him back.

As the barber pushed Meskini away, Meskini punched him in the face with his right hand.

Meskini punched him again for a second time, causing him to fall backwards onto a sofa.

The shop owner called the police and while waiting for them to arrive, he also noticed that his wallet and car key were missing.

Workplace disagreement

As a result of the assault the complainer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have tenderness to his upper back and minor bruising.

In the dock, Meskini pleaded guilty to one count of assault and robbery.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client’s position was that he had gone back to the shop to collect his barbering equipment that had been purchased using his wages.

He said two sets of hair clippers and a pair of scissors, valued at £500, were bought for Meskini.

“There was a disagreement between the two while he was at the shop,” the solicitor said.

“But I accept that my client resorted to violence and that is not appropriate.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace slammed Meskini for assaulting someone, which was made worse by it being “within their place of work”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Meskini, of Manor Court, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.