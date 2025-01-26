Woman smashed bottle over victim’s face in Inverness pub

A woman who bottled her victim in the face during an assault in Inverness has been placed on a drug treatment and testing order.

Poppy McLaughlan admitted assaulting the woman, as well as a man who tried to intervene.

Her solicitor told Sheriff Sara Matheson that McLaughlan had been under the influence of alcohol and substances at the time.

McLaughlan, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to two charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that it was shortly before 10pm on June 18 last year that McLaughlan and her victim were in a group of people on Church Street, Inverness.

Inverness assault victim stuck across the face

A witness leaving Lauders Bar heard “two females shouting at each other” before seeing “the accused strike the witness across the face with what he believed to be a glass bottle”.

The court heard that the man saw “the glass smash on impact” and noticed the victim’s face was bleeding.

Following the assault a fight ensued and a man attempted to intervene, restraining McLaughlan and standing between her and the other woman as they continued to shout at each other.

“The accused has thereafter spat at him,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Matheson, explaining that the spittle landed on the man’s chest.

When police arrived at the scene, McLaughlan was still being restrained.

Alcohol and substances ‘catalyst’ for offending

Solicitor Samantha Morrison, for McLaughlan, said her client had been “under the influence of alcohol and substances” at the time of the assaults.

But she said McLaughlan is now clean and sober due to developments in her personal life.

“This stopped her using illicit substances – the catalyst to her offending behaviour,” she said.

Sheriff Matheson placed McLaughlan, of Montague Row, Inverness, on a drug treatment and testing order for 12 months.