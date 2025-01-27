Serial domestic abuser warned he will end up in prison if he doesn’t change his ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial domestic abuser warned he will end up in prison if he doesn’t change his ways

Scott Thomson, 29, admitted two assaults on his victim, including one in an Aberdeen hotel room.

By David McPhee
Scott Thomson was warned to face his issues with women by Sheriff Ian Wallace. Image: Facebook.
A man has been banned from approaching his ex-girlfriend for 10 years after he carried out a “terrifying” catalogue of domestic assaults on her.

Scott Thomson, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted getting drunk and arguing with his then-partner before chasing her down a hotel hallway as she tried to escape.

Thomson’s solicitor told the court his client had “not intended” to cause her injury when he dragged the terrified woman back to the room by her hood, causing skin burns up her back and restricting her breathing.

Thomson – who has previous convictions for domestic offending – then smashed up the hotel bathroom in a petulant rage.

It was also stated that, on a separate occasion, Thomson assaulted the woman at a train station and shoved her into some bushes.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Thomson that he has an “issue with women” that he needs to address or he will face a prison sentence in future.

Thomson flew into jealous rage

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on February 21 last year, Thomson’s then-partner had booked an evening for them at the Rox Hotel in Aberdeen.

The couple then went out and consumed alcohol in Aberdeen city centre and were in generally good spirits.

Returning to the hotel at 2am, they went to the room where Thomson immediately demanded to see the woman’s mobile phone, which she handed over and he began scrolling through.

He found messages between his girlfriend and a male friend, at which point Thomson became irate.

She demanded the return of her phone which Thomson refused.

As he proceeded to get angrier, she attempted to leave the room several times and eventually got out and ran down the corridor to escape.

Thomson gave chase and grabbed the woman by the hood of her jumper, causing her to fall backwards to the ground.

He then dragged the woman back along the hallway, pulling her hood with such force the material restricted her breathing as he hauled her back to the room.

Ms Spark told the court that Thomson dragged her for around five metres, ripping her jumper and causing pain to her neck and friction burns to her lower back.

Smashed up bathroom

The fiscal depute added: “The accused then prevented the complainer from leaving the room by seizing her body and pulling her so she could not leave.

“He did so by wrapping both arms around her and pulling her.

“Eventually, the complainer gave up trying to escape and endured the accused screaming at her.

“During the course of this, he damaged many items in the room, breaking a curtain rail, a chair, a toilet seat and cracking the bowl of the toilet.

“Whilst in the corridor attempting to prevent the complainer’s escape, the accused damaged a wall causing a small hole in the wall.

This continued for around 45 minutes.

“The complainer did not go to sleep straight away, although the parties were in separate beds, as she did not feel safe in the company of the accused.

“The next morning, the parties went their separate ways.”

Ms Spark also told the court about another incident involving the pair in Montrose, where Thomson got heavily intoxicated during a day out in Montrose.

It was stated that he repeatedly seized hold of his former partner, pushed her to the ground, kicked her and shoved her into a bush.

In the dock, Thomson admitted two counts of assault and a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusing manner and damaging property.

‘You will end up in prison’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett accepted that his client’s behaviour at The Rox hotel “would no doubt have been a terrifying incident” for the woman involved, but that Thomson had “not intended to cause her injury”.

“He was just trying to get her back in the room, but he had no business behaving in the manner described,” the solicitor said.

“What seems to come across is his difficulty with alcohol consumption – if something comes to light that causes him romantic jealousy then he acts in this manner.

“But he accepts full responsibility, has shown remorse and is shamed by these offences.”

Sheriff Wallace told Thomson: “You have an issue with domestic offending and it’s getting worse – you have to address this, or you will end up in prison.

“It’s not clear why you have an issue with women, but you need to sort it out.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Thomson, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Thomson to take part in a two-year domestic programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for ten years.

