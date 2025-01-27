Cairngorm Mountain resort ‘couldn’t have survived’ without Ukrainian refugee staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm Mountain resort ‘couldn’t have survived’ without Ukrainian refugee staff

New documents lift the lid on a staffing crisis at the national tourist resort fuelled by a local housing and workers shortage.

By Justin Bowie
Cairngorm Mountain resort was reliant on Ukrainian staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cairngorm Mountain resort managers admitted a staffing crisis was so bad it relied on Ukrainian refugee workers to keep operating, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Bosses revealed their concerns in records of talks about the pressures facing the major Speyside attraction by Aviemore.

In one note, seen by the P&J, Cairngorm Mountain chief executive Susan Smith said the resort “couldn’t have survived” without support from Ukrainian workers.

The records show a local housing shortage was a “major problem” for the resort with staff regularly having to commute from Inverness.

Among the documents, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) chief Stuart Black noted staff had been housed at Aviemore’s Macdonald resort.

But this had to be shelved when redevelopment works were being carried out.

On-site winter accommodation for 20 staff was also no longer available, the notes show.

HIE told the P&J eight of the mountain resort’s 79 staff in August 2023 were Ukrainian refugees, more than 10%.

Towns across the Highlands such as Aviemore are affected by a much wider housing problem.

Last year it was reported the region needs to build 24,000 homes in the next 10 years to meet current and future accommodation demands.

In 2023, Highland Council approved plans to control the number of short-term lets allowed in Aviemore and surrounding towns and villages.

An HIE spokesperson said: “There is a serious shortage of rural housing across the Highlands and Islands, arising from two decades of reduced housebuilding.

“There are multiple reasons behind this, and the solutions are challenging.”

The quango emphasised it is working closely with Highland Council to tackle the crisis.

A spokesperson added: “Seasonal recruitment continues to be a real challenge.

“This challenge is shared by many businesses throughout Aviemore.”

Neil Gray visited Cairngorm Mountain in 2023. Image: PA.

The behind-the-scenes Cairngorm talks came when then SNP economy minister Neil Gray made a visit to the mountain resort on August 28, 2023.

It lifts the lid on yet another difficulty facing the struggling winter sports hub which is propped up by public money.

The centre-piece funicular railway is still being repaired after years of problems.

Target dates for its return to service have been repeatedly missed.

An eye-watering £25 million was spent repairing the mountain railway when it first shut in 2018.

A blue train carriage operating on the Cairngorm funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
The funicular has been out of service since August 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It opened again in January 2023 and managers hoped Mr Gray would be able to see it running during a trip to the attraction that summer.

Notes show Cairngorm bosses were “keen to showcase” the funicular when the trip was first being arranged.

But the funicular was taken out of operation again for further works on August 25, three days before he visited.

Cairngorm CEO Ms Smith, who has since retired, admitted the latest round of repairs would hit the resort financially.

HIE initially estimated works would be completed quickly to ensure the railway was back in action for the winter season starting in December 2023.

Closures beyond this were described as a “worst case scenario”.

But more than a year later there remains no firm date for the structure returning to service.

