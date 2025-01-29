Former Peterhead drug dealer ‘bucking the trend’ by getting full time job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Former Peterhead drug dealer ‘bucking the trend’ by getting full time job

James Nicol now has a well-paid job on a fishing boat in the south of England and is showing progress, a court was told.

By Joanne Warnock
James Nicol outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A former Peterhead drug dealer who is “bucking the trend” by getting himself a job has been fined £5,000 instead of doing his unpaid work order.

James Nicol was convicted of dealing cocaine and diamorphine between November 2023 and January 2024 at various addresses in the town.

He was given a community payback order but appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to ask to have his outstanding hours wiped and for a fine to be instated instead.

Nicol was also in court to admit breaching an ASBO to stay away from his neighbour.

Reformed character

The court heard the 40-year-old has since secured a job with a fishing vessel and is working off the English south coast.

Nicol’s defence agent Iain Jane said his client was “bucking the trend” by getting a job and refusing to take methadone, adding: “He feels his employment would be hampered by prescription drugs.”

Telling the court that Nicol had a “small relapse” in drug taking, Mr Jane said: “It had not been a sustained return to illegal drugs.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater questioned the use of “sustained” and Mr Jane explained that Nicol had given “four out of five” negative drug tests as part of his drug treatment and testing order.

He added: “This relapse was around the same time as he breached his ASBO.”

Fiscal depute Lydia Williamson told the court Nicol had shouted into his neighbour’s doorbell on May 28 last year saying he would “f**king rip you” and called her an “absolute f**king tart”.

Too busy working to complete community service

Explaining that full-time employment was now preventing Nicol’s ability to complete his unpaid work order, Mr Jane said: “He is working on a fishing vessel on the English Channel.

“He feels he is well paid and is offering to pay a financial penalty of £500 per month over 10 to 12 months.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater agreed to revoke Nicol’s unpaid work order and instead fined him £5,175, for the drug dealing charges, payable at £500 per month.

Nicol, of Richmond Terrace, Peterhead, was fined another £370 for breaching his ASBO.