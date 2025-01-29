Former Peterhead drug dealer ‘bucking the trend’ by getting full time job

A former Peterhead drug dealer who is “bucking the trend” by getting himself a job has been fined £5,000 instead of doing his unpaid work order.

James Nicol was convicted of dealing cocaine and diamorphine between November 2023 and January 2024 at various addresses in the town.

He was given a community payback order but appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to ask to have his outstanding hours wiped and for a fine to be instated instead.

Nicol was also in court to admit breaching an ASBO to stay away from his neighbour.

Reformed character

The court heard the 40-year-old has since secured a job with a fishing vessel and is working off the English south coast.

Nicol’s defence agent Iain Jane said his client was “bucking the trend” by getting a job and refusing to take methadone, adding: “He feels his employment would be hampered by prescription drugs.”

Telling the court that Nicol had a “small relapse” in drug taking, Mr Jane said: “It had not been a sustained return to illegal drugs.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater questioned the use of “sustained” and Mr Jane explained that Nicol had given “four out of five” negative drug tests as part of his drug treatment and testing order.

He added: “This relapse was around the same time as he breached his ASBO.”

Fiscal depute Lydia Williamson told the court Nicol had shouted into his neighbour’s doorbell on May 28 last year saying he would “f**king rip you” and called her an “absolute f**king tart”.

Too busy working to complete community service

Explaining that full-time employment was now preventing Nicol’s ability to complete his unpaid work order, Mr Jane said: “He is working on a fishing vessel on the English Channel.

“He feels he is well paid and is offering to pay a financial penalty of £500 per month over 10 to 12 months.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater agreed to revoke Nicol’s unpaid work order and instead fined him £5,175, for the drug dealing charges, payable at £500 per month.

Nicol, of Richmond Terrace, Peterhead, was fined another £370 for breaching his ASBO.