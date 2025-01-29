Highland paedophile snared by undercover officer posing as a child online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland paedophile snared by undercover officer posing as a child online

Neil Ross has been warned there's an "exceedingly high" chance he will be jailed after sending pictures of his private parts to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

By Jenni Gee
Neil Ross wore a mask and hid his face from our camera as he emerged from court. Image DC Thomson
A paedophile was snared by an undercover police officer posing as a child online, a court has heard.

Neil Ross contacted a profile in an online chat room – unaware that the “14-year-old” called “Sophie” was, in fact, a policeman.

After moving the conversation to Snapchat, Ross, 23, sent images of his genitals and asked to see under her pyjamas.

Ross admitted a single charge of attempting to communicate indecently with an older child at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The court was told he had previously been convicted of possessing indecent images.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Gary Aitken the contact began on January 31 of last year.

She said: “The accused made contact with an account by the name of Sophie on Chat Avenue – the account Sophie was, in fact, run by an undercover police officer.”

The court heard that the profile informed Ross “she was aged 14”, which he acknowledged.

Snapchat conversation turned sexual

This did not stop him from moving the conversation to Snapchat, where he quickly turned the conversation sexual, suggesting that he was performing a solo sex act and asking “Sophie” to see “under her pyjamas”.

Ms Duffy-Welsh said that Ross sent “Sophie” four photographs of his genitals – with his bedding clearly visible in the background.

The undercover officer passed the information and logs to the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit and a warrant was granted for a search of Ross’s home.

During the search bedding was seized – it matched what could be seen in the images sent to “Sophie”.

Ross also handed over his mobile phone to officers, with analysis later showing it to contain profiles matching those that had been messaging “Sophie”.

Sheriff Aitken told solicitor Marc Dickson, for Ross, that he was seriously considering imposing a sexual harm prevention order.

Sheriff’s jail warning

He told Ross: “You have a previous conviction for section 52A [possession of indecent images] – you have moved on to attempting to actually contact children.”

The sheriff noted that it was possible some of the offending had occurred while Ross was subject to the Moving Forward to Change programme for sexual offenders as a result of his earlier conviction.

He called for a presentencing report and a further assessment for the Moving Forward to Change programme.

He told Ross: “There is an exceedingly high possibility that there will be nothing other than a custodial sentence appropriate here.”

Ross, of Heights of Achterneed, Strathpeffer, was also placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect. He was allowed to remain on bail until the case calls for sentencing next month.