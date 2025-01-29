Dingwall cocaine dealer caught by police after visiting bush stash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall cocaine dealer caught by police after visiting bush stash

Kyle Kirkham was spotted visiting an area of bushes where police recovered cocaine worth up to £4,400, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Kyle Kirkham was seen near bushes in Cambrai Court where drugs were found. File image: Google Street View
A drug dealer was caught after he visited bushes where cocaine worth up to £4,400 had been stashed.

Police saw Kyle Kirkham at the spot outside flats in Dingwall in April 2022.

When the area was searched officers found 35.21 grams of cocaine along with refillable bags and scales.

Kirkham, 27, admitted being concerned in the supplying of the class A drug at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that on April 1 2022 police searched the Millbank Road home of Kirkham’s sister in Dingwall.

Search found £6,000 cash

They found £6,000 in cash, which his sister said she was “holding” for someone but refused to identify.

On the same day, officers saw Kirkham leave an address in the town’s Cambrai Court and go to an area of bushes, before heading for his sister’s home.

When he arrived he was detained and his phone was seized.

“This was examined and found to contain evidence of cocaine supply from April 2019 onward,” Ms Duffy Welsh said.

Drugs, bags and scales

The court heard that officers had then searched the spot where Kirkham had been seen and recovered a bag containing 35.21 grams of cocaine, refillable bags and scales, which had cocaine and caffeine on them.

The fiscal depute said that the drugs – if sold in deals – were worth an estimated £3,250 to £4,400.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for a criminal justice social work report and allowed Kirkham, of Fingal Road, Dingwall, to remain on bail in the meantime.

But he warned him: “You should be under no illusion – concern in the supply of a class A drug over that time period carries a very real possibility of a custodial sentence.”

The case will call again in March.