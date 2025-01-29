Dingwall cocaine dealer caught by police after visiting bush stash

A drug dealer was caught after he visited bushes where cocaine worth up to £4,400 had been stashed.

Police saw Kyle Kirkham at the spot outside flats in Dingwall in April 2022.

When the area was searched officers found 35.21 grams of cocaine along with refillable bags and scales.

Kirkham, 27, admitted being concerned in the supplying of the class A drug at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that on April 1 2022 police searched the Millbank Road home of Kirkham’s sister in Dingwall.

Search found £6,000 cash

They found £6,000 in cash, which his sister said she was “holding” for someone but refused to identify.

On the same day, officers saw Kirkham leave an address in the town’s Cambrai Court and go to an area of bushes, before heading for his sister’s home.

When he arrived he was detained and his phone was seized.

“This was examined and found to contain evidence of cocaine supply from April 2019 onward,” Ms Duffy Welsh said.

Drugs, bags and scales

The court heard that officers had then searched the spot where Kirkham had been seen and recovered a bag containing 35.21 grams of cocaine, refillable bags and scales, which had cocaine and caffeine on them.

The fiscal depute said that the drugs – if sold in deals – were worth an estimated £3,250 to £4,400.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for a criminal justice social work report and allowed Kirkham, of Fingal Road, Dingwall, to remain on bail in the meantime.

But he warned him: “You should be under no illusion – concern in the supply of a class A drug over that time period carries a very real possibility of a custodial sentence.”

The case will call again in March.