Widow’s fury as Elgin bus driver’s teen killer held in ‘five-star hotel’ conditions

A boy who killed a bus driver in Elgin is serving his sentence in a facility with a swimming pool and other perks, prompting fury from his victim’s widow.

The 16-year-old, who we cannot name for legal reasons, killed former RAF servicemen Keith Rollinson last February after drinking alcohol and was sentenced to four years and four months’ detention.

It emerged during the court case that the boy had previously attacked another bus driver – and had only finished his sentence for that three weeks before killing dad-of-two Keith.

Teenagers used to be placed in young offenders’ institutions (YOIs) such as Polmont however in 2022 the Scottish Government decided to end this practice to reduce the number of suicides of children in custody.

Under 18s were transferred from YOIs to more ‘child-friendly settings’ last September.

Boy can use swimming pool and two gyms

It is understood the boy who killed Keith is living at the Safe Centre secure unit in Paisley run by Kibble – a charity that helps children and young people who have experienced trauma.

The charity’s website says the Safe Centre has its own swimming pool, pool table, football pitches and indoor and outdoor gyms.

It also has its own gardening area, music room and classrooms.

Children can decorate their rooms however they wish and can relax with beaniebags while watching TV in a social room.

There are frequent ‘takeaway nights’ in which youngsters can eat food from fast-food restaurants and they otherwise eat in a dining room with staff.

Susan Rollinson, Keith’s widow, said she applauded the good work done by Kibble – but said her husband’s killer should be in a YOI.

‘It’s basically a five-star hotel’

She told us: “The charity does a lot of good things.

“It helps many young people who have experienced troubled upbringings through no fault in their own – they should be helping those children, not this boy.

“I’ve seen a video on their website. This boy is basically living in a five-star hotel.

“He’s got access to all these perks – all for free. Things he couldn’t have accessed when he was living at home.

“The only restriction he has is that he can’t leave, but it is full of perks.

“It’s better than the conditions he would have had at home. How is this a deterrent to others?”

Ms Rollinson, 62, said she believed the boy could potentially negatively influence impressionable children within the unit and that he is not being punished.

She added: “This is down to a deliberate policy from the Scottish Government.

‘Killer shouldn’t be spoilt’

“It’s important to remember that this boy attacked one bus driver and then attacked another within weeks of his community supervision ending.

“Taking someone’s life is the most serious crime.

“Him attacking someone wasn’t a one off and he should be punished, not spoilt with a swimming pool.”

Ms Rollinson said she recently asked, via a third party, if the boy would be put in a YOI when he turns 18 and is awaiting a response from a relevant organisation.

It is understood that the boy should be placed in a YOI such as Polmont when he turns 18.

Scottish Conservatives leader Russell Findlay has been offering support to Ms Rollinson in her campaign to toughen up justice for families who have suffered tragedy.

‘Soft-touch approach’

Mr Findlay said: “Criminals who take someone’s life or inflict harm must face consequences.’

“While we all want to save young people from descending into a wasted life of crime, the soft-touch approach of the SNP fails victims and their surviving relatives.

“Their relentless weakening of Scotland’s justice system also risks trivialising serious crime and harming public confidence.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our sympathies remain with the family of Keith Rollinson.

“Secure care offers the most intensive and restrictive form of care in Scotland.

“A young person is deprived of their liberty in a locked environment alongside the provision of care, support and education.

“(The new regulations) ensure children in conflict with the law are placed in safe, suitable accommodation while keeping communities safe.”

‘We have to build relationships’

Kibble did not comment.

Such organisations usually refrain from commenting on subjects relating to individuals.

On the charity’s website, the charity’s CEO and director Sinclair Soutar says: “The centre provides that point of stability and safety to allow the young people to then look at transitioning back into the community.

“We have to build relationships with young people and that can take time.

“We are forever striving to make it the best possible environment so that young people are feeling at ease and comfortable.

“I’ve worked in secure care for a number of years and I’ve witnessed first-hand some of the fantastic work that’s been done and the outcomes that have been achieved with these young people have been phenomenal.”