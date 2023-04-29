Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen EV charging point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen EV charging point

The man was charged £1 per minute he overstayed, despite there being no warning sign at the point.

By Cameron Roy
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill.
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man has been shocked after he was billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at an electric vehicle charging point in Altens.

Stephen Brand, a production manager from Cove, was left stunned when he made the discovery after charging his Nissan Leaf at the Aberdeen Hydrogen Centre.

Aberdeen City Council had, only days earlier, increased its tariff from £0.19 to £0.47 and implemented a £1 per minute overstay fee for vehicles staying more than two hours on rapid chargers.

Mr Cove has questioned whether they put up a sign, or not.

Before the overstay charge was implemented, car owners could keep their cars at the charge points for a long time, despite most cars only requiring 30 mins to charge their battery to 80%.

The unexpected charge left Mr Brand stunned. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The change was designed to make more rapid chargers available for when people need them and to stop “charger hogging”.

No sign for new tariff or overstay charge

But Mr Brand, 47, said the local authority had failed to put up a sign informing customers of the changes on the charge point.

After receiving the notification on his phone of the bill, he said: “I just about fell off my seat.

“I initially thought they had charged me for another person’s charge.

“It is ridiculous. I thought it was a mistake.

“The old tariff was still on the machine.”

After Mr Brand complained, a sign was put over the charger. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The £1 per minute overstay fee racks up to a maximum of £60, which Mr Brand received in full.

But when he phoned up ChargePlace Scotland, who manage the payments of EVs around Scotland, he was said he needed to take up his case with Aberdeen City Council who own the charge point.

Mr Brand said: “They weren’t very good at advertising they were putting the rates up.

“I am okay with seeing price increases because it will make charging points used more efficiently.

“But if I had known those tariffs were applicable I wouldn’t have charged on that machine.”

The charge point is owned by Aberdeen City Council, but payment is managed through Chargeplace Scotland’s app. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

It was only after he complained that a sign stating the actual tariff was put on the charge point.

Council eventually decides to refund bill

Despite the incident happening on April 4, Mr Brand said it took the council until April 28 to agree to refund him.

A spokesman said: “We been in touch with the customer to discuss the matter. We confirmed with him that the signage was indeed posted late and that he is entitled to a refund.

“We are liaising with Chargeplace Scotland to arrange the refund and have apologised to the customer for any inconvenience caused.”

Electric charging increasing in price

Mr Brand has also expressed dismay at the trend of increasing prices for electric vehicles around Scotland recently.

As well as Aberdeen City Council increasing its rates in April, other operators have been doing the same.

In March, Aberdeenshire Council announced its standard rate tariff would increase from 24p per kilowatt hour to 47p.

Highland Council also announced its fast charging rate would increase from 30p up to 70p per kilowatt hour.

Mr Brand has also criticised the sharp rise in EV charging rates. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mr Brand said: “I am getting a bit annoyed and frustrated by that.

“It was cheaper to run until they increased the prices by 150%.

“I think my diesel will be cheaper to run than the electric car now.”

However, the amount of people buying electric cars has never been higher.

In December 2021, sales of electric cars made up over 21% of all new car sales in Scotland.

The UK Government has committed to banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

