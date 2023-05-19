‘It’s sad and depressing’: Litter louts trashing Aberdeenshire’s Lochnagar summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s sad and depressing’: Litter louts trashing Aberdeenshire’s Lochnagar summit

Litterbugs and careless firestarters are causing trouble in Scotland's wild places, even on the remote summits of Munros like Lochnagar in the Cairngorms. Kieran Beattie reports.

Kieran Beattie
Balmoral Estate head ranger Glyn Jones at Loch Muick, with Lochnagar rising behind him. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

If you visit tourism websites, Scotland’s most popular nature destinations are often portrayed as pristine, wild places, untouched by the modern world.

But sadly, the reality can be anything but.

Intense pressure from increasing visitor numbers in recent years has put a huge strain on many locations, impacting both the environment and rural communities.

The road to the Loch Muick car park in summer 2020 was overwhelmed by visitors, who left vehicles on verges and blocked passing places. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Sites like Loch Morlich near Aviemore and Ceannabeinne Beach in Sutherland have endured all sorts of problems with littering, overcrowding and wildfire threats.

But even some of our most remote places, like the wind-battered, 3,789-ft elevation summit of Lochnagar towering over Aberdeenshire near Balmoral, aren’t safe from troublemakers.

Rubbish is routinely found all over the mountainside, chucked carelessly away by those who simply don’t care.

Wildfire damage in woodland near Loch Morlich, after a preventable fire raged out of control over June 5 and 6, 2021. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Cleaning up after litterbugs and careless firestarters takes up a huge amount of time and resources for those responsible for looking after our countryside.

Time and resources which could be better spent elsewhere for the benefit of everyone.

A bag full of litter collected on Lochnagar. Image: Balmoral Estate

Balmoral rangers forced to spend countless hours picking up after litter louts

Glyn Jones is head ranger of the Royal Family’s Balmoral Estate in Deeside.

The estate doesn’t just include the grounds of the famous royal castle, but huge swathes of the spectacular Upper Deeside landscape.

Glyn Jones, head ranger at Balmoral Estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

This includes Loch Muick and its surrounding Munros, like Lochnagar and Broad Cairn, making it a haven for hillwalkers.

One might think the dedicated mountain men and women who make it their mission to bag Munros would have a proper respect for nature.

But in Glyn’s experience, this isn’t always the case.

Just a small sample of litter collected by Balmoral rangers on a trip up Lochnagar. Image: Balmoral Estate

He and his rangers tirelessly patrol every corner of the estate, and no matter where they go, they happen upon litter carelessly discarded.

“Even on the summit of Lochnagar, we have problems with litter,” says Glyn.

“We get banana skins, loads of tissues, plastic bottles, cans, crisp packets, lots of litter that people have left up there.

“The depressing part is we’ll go tidy up, clean a place, and then come back the next day and it’s just back to square one.

A view from the trig point of Lochnagar, with a bag full of collected litter. Image: Balmoral Estate

“So you don’t feel like you’re making much progress.

“There was a day last year I litter-picked all the way up the Lochnagar path, turned around, and there was even more litter on the way back down.

“Cigarette stubs, chewing gum, dog poo left in plastic bags, these are all common.

“It’s sad, and depressing.”

‘I’d rather spend our time on something more productive than litter-picks’

Glyn says as well as harder-to-reach spots like the top of Munros, the rangers of Balmoral also have to keep the busier areas like car parks and bothies clean of rubbish too.

He finds it frustrating that this eats into the resources of rangers, which they’d rather be using to focus on more constructive endeavours.

Glyn says he’d rather his rangers be working on improving paths and bridges than spending their time cleaning up after litterbugs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The head ranger adds: “I’d prefer to spend our time on something more productive like repairing paths and bridges, or doing habitat management and wildlife monitoring.

“But we do unfortunately seem to spend an inordinate amount of our time litter-picking.”

Disposable barbecues pose huge fire threat

As well as litter, another major threat to nature which our countryside rangers and the emergency services routinely tackle is disposable barbecues.

The cheap, convenient cooking products might seem like the ideal way to heat up burgers for a picnic on a summer day, but they can cause wildfire damage that takes years for the countryside to recover from.

Disposable barbecues like this can create major fire risks. Image: Shutterstock

The risk of harm is so high in fact, that chains like Co-op have decided to stop selling them in national parks across the UK.

Yet despite the restrictions placed against them, these barbecues are still routinely used at beauty spots, much to the frustration of organisations like the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A burned patch of grass caused by a disposable barbecue. Image: Ben Dolphin

David Murray, the crew commander of Ballater Fire Station, says although he welcomes everyone to come and spend time in the spectacular scenery of Deeside, “they must be responsible while they’re here”.

He says: “A lot of the people that are coming to this area are camping in the area, and the biggest thing we have here is people using barbecues, especially disposable barbecues.

From left, Alex Rouse, Jack O’Halloran and David Murray, Crew Commander at Ballater Fire Station. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We try and encourage them not to use them up here, and if they do use them, to get rid of them responsibly.

“Get them truly extinguished before disposing of them into a bin.

“Disposable barbecues can stay hot and reignite for several hours after you’ve done your cooking on them, and that’s where the real dangers lie.”

Council’s problems with and solutions to wildfire threat

“When we say disposable barbecue, that doesn’t mean to just leave it behind you when you go,” says Fiona Banks, ranger service coordinator for Aberdeenshire Council.

“We’ve had a lot of damage done from them, particularly at Balmedie Country Park from people leaving them or chucking them in the gorse.

“We’ve also had damage at Drumoak and Potarch.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s ranger service coordinator Fiona Banks, right, alongside Kirstin Mair, reserve manager at the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Although we’ve had quite a wet year so far in the north-east, there are already high fire risks facing Aberdeenshire beauty spots.

Last month, there was a major wildfire incident at the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve (NNR), which was attended by David Murray and his fire crew.

NatureScot staff were alerted to a wildfire at Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve yesterday evening (Thursday, April…

Posted by Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve on Friday, 21 April 2023

“It was two hectares,” says Kirstin Mair, reserve manager at Muir of Dinnet.

She suspects it could have been started by a cigarette being flicked into the undergrowth.

“We were at high fire risk, but there was signage across the reserve saying absolutely no naked flames.

“But unfortunately it didn’t work.”

With emergency service resources already stretched thin dealing with other sources of wildfires, igniting a disposable barbecue can create even more unnecessary pressure on fire crews.

A sign at Loch Morlich, advising people to not start fires or use barbecues in July 2022. Image: Sandy McCook

But Aberdeenshire Council’s ranger service acknowledge that no matter what they say, some people will still carry on using them.

So to help these people make the responsible choice, they’ve recently installed new specialist barbecue bins at Balmedie, and they have plans to do the same at Drumoak and Potarch.

A BIN FOR DISPOSABLE BBQ’s!!!!🤩🤩To all the Balmedie Beach & Country Park visitors this spring/summer, please be…

Posted by The Sand Bothy on Wednesday, 26 April 2023

New static barbecue stands are also being put in place at visitor hotspots as an alternative.

These metal stands are high off the ground, unlike disposable ones which often sear into the ground of surfaces they’re placed on top of.

If you do use a disposable barbecue, ensure it is fully extinguished with water before getting rid of it responsibly.

This is the second article of our three-day series on tackling dangerous behaviour in the great outdoors this summer.

Check back tomorrow to find out about the wildlife being placed at risk by thoughtless acts, and what the police are doing to protect the countryside.

Read yesterday’s article on dirty campers here.

Tackling dirty campers and more in Deeside in 2023

