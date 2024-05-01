Improving grid connections to achieve net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improving grid connections to achieve net-zero

Stakeholders call for a better connected and managed electricity network.

Vini Cowden and Euan Rose talk about the importance of solving the issue of grid connections for renewable energy in the UK.

Renewable power generation is well established in the UK, with a range of proven technologies operating successfully. Indeed, some existing projects are facing new challenges as their assets reach the end of their design lives, with attention turning to repowering as an alternative to decommissioning.

However, for energy transition and the ambitious net-zero targets to be achieved, more needs to be done. “More” so far includes leasing rounds for offshore wind (e.g. ScotWind and INTOG), government support to enable carbon capture and storage and hydrogen generation and Contracts for Difference rounds for a range of technologies including solar and tidal power.

Query, however, whether our “more” so far is enough. One of the biggest challenges we currently face is grid connection.

As at September 2023, there were 527GW of generation projects in the grid connections queue. It is anticipated that by the end of 2024 the connection queue will exceed 800GW. This has resulted primarily from a connection process designed to deal with a small number of large fossil fuel plants connecting every year, with grid connection dates being granted on a “first come, first served” basis regardless of the likelihood of progressing or connecting on time.

The main challenge this has created is that new projects are being provided with connection dates that go far beyond 2030. Since 2022, Government, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (the “ESO”) and Ofgem have been working to implement a number of measures, aiming to reduce infrastructure delivery times.

Measures implemented into the grid connection queue so far have included (i) an amnesty to allow developers with existing connection agreements to reduce their transmission entry capacity, or to leave the queue entirely at no cost; (ii) a queue management process allowing the ESO to terminate projects not progressing against agreed milestones; and (iii) in England and Wales, a two-step offer process allowing for an initial offer, updated up to 9 months later after completion of a transmission reinforcement works review.

On 16 April 2024, the ESO proposed further reforms (“TMO4+”), which are intended to go further and faster, impacting the whole of the queue (i.e. existing connections in the queue and new applications) and cutting it in half.  If implemented, TMO4+ will create a gated process supporting a “first ready, first connected” approach, applying from January 2025.

Measures designed to accelerate connections of viable generation projects appear not to have gone far enough to date, but TMO4+ may change that. Also solving the grid connections queue is only part of the equation, with wider challenges including grid capacity and supply chain constraints.

However, the positive news is that 880GW is four times the UK’s projected need to achieve net-zero by 2050, demonstrating developers are stepping up to achieve energy transition.

If you are interested to hear more about the discussion on grid connection, registration is now open for CMS’ event in Aberdeen on June 19.

For more information, visit CMS’ website.  

