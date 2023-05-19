Junior football: Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh United meet in Elginshire Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight sees the climax of the Elginshire Cup when Banks o’ Dee JFC and Fraserburgh United meet in the final at Davidson Park, Longside with an 8pm kick-off.

The McBookie.com Premier League season draws to a close on Saturday when Maud travel to New Advocates Park to face East End in the concluding fixture.

With Sunnybank, Fraserburgh United and Newmachar United already assured of promotion from the Championship, there are still two places up for grabs in next season’s top flight and Rothie Rovers can secure one of them with victory at Cruden Bay.

If Forres Thistle take the points at home to Glentanar in their final match, Buchanhaven Hearts will realistically have to win their final two games to overtake the Jags, starting with tomorrow’s Raemoss Park clash against Islavale.

All matches get under way at 2pm.