11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park

The kittens are part of four litters which will eventually grow up and be released into a specially monitored area of the Cairngorms.

By Ross Hempseed
Scottish wildcats kittens
Wildcat kittens at the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS/Saving Wildcats.

Highland Wildlife Park has welcomed nearly a dozen adorable but endangered Scottish wildcat kittens into the world.

The successful breeding programme is part of the Saving Wildcats partnership, which aims to reintroduce the species back into the Scottish wilderness.

In total, 11 kittens were born from four litters, with the team hoping for many more in the coming weeks.

It is the second year in a row that the wildlife park at Kincraig, near Kingussie, has successfully bred wildcats.

Scottish wildcats were all but wiped out due to the destruction of their habitats, however, efforts spearheaded by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland have brought the species back from the brink.

The aim is to fully reintroduce the species within Cairngorms Connect, an area of protected and monitored land within the Highlands.

Last month, the team carried out its first release of 22 wildcats back into the wild in an “historic milestone”.

A cheeky kitten pokes it head out to say hello. Image: RZSS/Saving Wildcats.

Release planned for next year

Once the newly-born wildcats are ready, they will be released into the wild, hopefully by next year.

David Barclay, Saving Wildcats conservation manager, said: “Wildcats in Scotland are on the brink of extinction and these kittens will play an important role in securing a future for the species.

“We know there are 11 kittens from four litters so far and we hope there will be more born in the coming weeks.

“It is still early days for our new wildcat kittens who are vulnerable in their first weeks and months.

“Over the next year, the wildcats will be prepared for the challenges of life in the wild.

“Once they are independent and no longer reliant on their mums, they will move into large pre-release enclosures designed to support natural development and reduce exposure to humans and disturbance.

“Everything we learn from the wildcat releases which have begun this year will help to inform the future releases and ensure they are as successful as possible.”

