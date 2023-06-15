22 Scottish wildcats released into Cairngorms in ‘historic milestone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22 Scottish wildcats released into Cairngorms in ‘historic milestone’

Animals were on the brink of extinction before conservation efforts helped bring up numbers.

By Ross Hempseed
A Scottish wildcat crouching in the bushes.
22 wildcats have been released across the Cairngorms National Park this week. Image: RZSS.

After years of preparation, 22 Scottish wildcats have been released back into the wild.

The Saving Wildcats partnership, led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), has released the rare species at undisclosed locations across the Cairngorms this week.

It is being hailed as a “historic step” in bringing them back from extinction.

While the wildcats are free to roam the Cairngorms Connect landscape within the Cairngorms National Park, they will be monitored using GPS collars.

Following approval from NatureScot earlier this year, the project will release up to 60 wildcats in the next three years.

It also allows the team to study wildcat behaviour further as the animals navigate their wild surroundings.

David Field, chairman of the Saving Wildcats project board, said: “We are delighted that the Saving Wildcats partnership has taken this historic step towards securing a future for the species in Scotland.

Aerial view of the pre-release enclosures.
Scottish wildcats were living in pre-release enclosures at the Highland Wildlife Park before their release. Image: RZSS

“The time is now to give the ‘highland tiger’ the best chance of survival, and I am thankful for the work of our team members, partners and supporters in making this happen.”

Since their birth in 2022, the wildcats have been held at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie as keepers prepared them for life out in the wild.

Several organisations have been involved in the release, with Forestry and Land Scotland creating a mosaic of interconnected habitats within the Cairngorms.

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said Scotland had a good track record in successfully translocating species, allowing them to thrive in their new habitats.

These include golden eagles, white-tailed eagles and beavers but challenges face the wildcats as they establish themselves in the wild.

Dr Helen Senn, head of science and conservation programmes at the RZSS, said: “We hope that this project will pave the way for the full recovery of Scotland’s last remaining native cat species.

Scottish wildcats.
The wildcats were released in undisclosed locations in the Cairngorms to avoid human interference. Image: RZSS.

“Unfortunately, life is tough for wild carnivores and the sad reality is that some of the wildcats that we release will not survive due to threats such as road traffic. Their survival is contingent on their individual behaviour in a new environment.

“While the Saving Wildcats team have made every effort to prepare the wildcats by moving them into large pre-release enclosures which support natural development, informed by other successful carnivore recovery projects such as Iberian lynx in Spain and Portugal, they cannot ultimately control how the cats will react.

“However, we also know that inaction will result in extinction.

“As human activity is responsible for the wildcat’s decline, we have a responsibility to take action now to protect one of our rarest and most threatened mammals.”

