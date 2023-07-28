Charity warns some Scottish seabirds face extinction due to bird flu

A bird protection charity has warned some Scottish seabirds could face total extinction due to bird flu.

Claire Smith from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) issued the stark warning following yet another yearly outbreak.

The experienced senior policy officer works on avian influenza and said Aberdeenshire was one of the worst-hit areas.

It comes after more than 1,000 dead birds were cleared from beaches across the region in just three days earlier this month.

This year’s outbreak has raised concerns after more than 230,000 birds were killed last December because of the virus in Aberdeenshire alone.

Bird numbers unable to recover from yearly bird flu

Ms Smith told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “It is really worrying because we are seeing lots of birds at sites being hit for the second or third year in Scotland.

“And these are already birds that are under lots of other pressures and were already having population declines.

“Then suddenly, bird flu hit them.

“They’re also species that are very slow breedings. They’re not things that are just going to bounce back. Lots of these birds take 3, 4, or 5 years until they start producing chicks, and they might only produce one or two chicks a year.

“So this is something that could take years and years for them to recover from.”

On July 10, one Cruden Bay beach walker snapped a picture of an “extremely distressing sight” as over one hundred dead and dying birds littered the beach.

‘Local extinction’ possibility for some colonies

The bird flu problem could be so bad that Ms Smith believes some species could see a “local extinction.”

She said: “We can see some colonies, if they have repeated years have been hit by the virus that we lose whole colonies from areas and it takes a very long time for birds to return to breed.

“Also, we have to remember that Scotland’s seabird populations are globally important. So Great Skua’s up in the northern isles, we have 60% of the world’s population.

“We’ve seen some of those populations go down 70-80% of what they were after having been hit for two years by bird flu.”

In early July, New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre, near Ellon, announced it was closing its door to all birds due to avian flu concerns.

Where did the bird flu come from?

Ms Smith then explained that the virus mutated in the mid-90s from intensive poultry and goose farming in East Asia.

Since then there have been various strains circulating globally.

But Ms Smith said in 2021 there was “a real shift” across Europe as the dominant H5N1 strain emerged.

This powerful strain only requires a very small amount to kill large amounts of birds.

Will things get better or worse for Scottish birds?

However, Ms Smith said it is difficult to predict if things will get better or worse for Scottish birds.

She said: “Unfortunately, this is a global outbreak. The virus is moving backwards and forwards as wild bird populations migrate to wintering and breeding grounds. So that’s why it’s really showing no signs of abating.

“The virus continues to mutate and circulate.

“So for some species where there are very small numbers, and we would really urge the UK Government to consider wild birds when they’re looking at vaccination.”

What to do if you find a dead bird?

People have been urged to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, as wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people.

They have also been advised to keep pets away from any dead or sick birds and don’t touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings.

If you find a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, this should be reported on the UK Government’s report dead wild birds webpage.