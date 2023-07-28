Charity warns some Scottish seabirds face extinction due to bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Charity warns some Scottish seabirds face extinction due to bird flu

Experts have warned Aberdeenshire has been the hotspot of the virus for yet another year.

By Cameron Roy
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
Dead birds in Stonehaven on July 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A bird protection charity has warned some Scottish seabirds could face total extinction due to bird flu.

Claire Smith from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) issued the stark warning following yet another yearly outbreak.

The experienced senior policy officer works on avian influenza and said Aberdeenshire was one of the worst-hit areas.

It comes after more than 1,000 dead birds were cleared from beaches across the region in just three days earlier this month.

This year’s outbreak has raised concerns after more than 230,000 birds were killed last December because of the virus in Aberdeenshire alone.

Bird numbers unable to recover from yearly bird flu

Ms Smith told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “It is really worrying because we are seeing lots of birds at sites being hit for the second or third year in Scotland.

“And these are already birds that are under lots of other pressures and were already having population declines.

Two dead birds amongst stones and seaweed on Stonehaven beach.
Dead sea birds on Stonehaven beach due to bird flu on July 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Then suddenly, bird flu hit them.

“They’re also species that are very slow breedings. They’re not things that are just going to bounce back. Lots of these birds take 3, 4, or 5 years until they start producing chicks, and they might only produce one or two chicks a year.

“So this is something that could take years and years for them to recover from.”

On July 10, one Cruden Bay beach walker snapped a picture of an “extremely distressing sight” as over one hundred dead and dying birds littered the beach.

Beach walker Mike Shepherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay. Image: Mike Shepherd/ DC Thomson.

‘Local extinction’ possibility for some colonies

The bird flu problem could be so bad that Ms Smith believes some species could see a “local extinction.”

She said: “We can see some colonies, if they have repeated years have been hit by the virus that we lose whole colonies from areas and it takes a very long time for birds to return to breed.

“Also, we have to remember that Scotland’s seabird populations are globally important. So Great Skua’s up in the northern isles, we have 60% of the world’s population.

The majority of Great Skua in the world live in Scotland. Image: Lorne Gill.

“We’ve seen some of those populations go down 70-80% of what they were after having been hit for two years by bird flu.”

In early July, New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre, near Ellon, announced it was closing its door to all birds due to avian flu concerns. 

Where did the bird flu come from?

Ms Smith then explained that the virus mutated in the mid-90s from intensive poultry and goose farming in East Asia.

Since then there have been various strains circulating globally.

Thousands of seabirds, like this gannet at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire, died across Scotland amid a major outbreak of bird flu in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell,

But Ms Smith said in 2021 there was “a real shift” across Europe as the dominant H5N1 strain emerged.

This powerful strain only requires a very small amount to kill large amounts of birds.

Will things get better or worse for Scottish birds?

However, Ms Smith said it is difficult to predict if things will get better or worse for Scottish birds.

She said: “Unfortunately, this is a global outbreak. The virus is moving backwards and forwards as wild bird populations migrate to wintering and breeding grounds. So that’s why it’s really showing no signs of abating.

“The virus continues to mutate and circulate.

“So for some species where there are very small numbers, and we would really urge the UK Government to consider wild birds when they’re looking at vaccination.”

What to do if you find a dead bird?

People have been urged to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, as wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people.

They have also been advised to keep pets away from any dead or sick birds and don’t touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings.

If you find a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, this should be reported on the UK Government’s report dead wild birds webpage.

More from Environment

A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…
Scottish wildcats kittens
VIDEO: 11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park
Ducks on a pond with blue-green algae. The toxin has been uncovered in Caithness
Harmful blue-green algae warning for Loch Watten in Caithness
Siblings, Eilidh and Brodie remained calm through the whole experience. Image: Emma Farquhar.
Rhodes wildfires: Inverurie mum's relief to be home after fleeing island on dinghy
The substation will almost be the entire size of Inverbervie. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Graphics show the true scale of SSEN's planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site
The agreement on the Tayvallich Estate is seen as a model for future land management
Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management
SaxaVord Spaceport
From the Bronze Age to the Space Age: Prehistoric burial site uncovered at Shetland…
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1