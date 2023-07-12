More than 1,000 dead birds cleared from Aberdeenshire beaches in just three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

More than 1,000 dead birds cleared from Aberdeenshire beaches in just three days

Teams dressed in full PPE have been clearing coastlines across the region.

By David Mackay
Two dead birds amongst stones and seaweed on Stonehaven beach.
Stonehaven beach has been one of the worst hit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More than 1,000 dead birds have now been cleared from Aberdeenshire beaches this week amidst continuing concerns about bird flu.

The Scottish Government has only confirmed cases at a farm near Banff and premises near Forres in recent weeks.

However, beach walkers across the north-east are still reporting seeing hundreds of dead birds at a time on shorelines.

Where are the dead birds being found?

Today Aberdeenshire Council confirmed its teams have removed a staggering 1,040 dead birds from the coastline this week.

Frontline crews dressed in full PPE have cleared more than 520 birds from Stonehaven over the last three days and a further 120 from Cruden Bay.

Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Dead birds have also been seen on Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, today, more than 150 were picked up from Balmedie as well as a further 250 from Inverbervie.

It is not known if bird flu is definitely causing the large amount of dead birds in Aberdeenshire, with experts highlighting a lack of food and bad weather are capable of causing similar events.

Aberdeenshire Council has paid tribute to its staff from various departments stepping forward to help with the operation and future collections.

A spokesman added: “We have heard reports of people trying to assist in the clean-up by burying or binning bird carcasses, but please – for your own safety- leave the disposal to us.

Beach walker Mike Shepherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay. Image: Mike Shepherd/ DC Thomson.

“Thanks to our very supportive residents and community groups who have been reporting sightings, we’ve again been able to quickly map out and prioritise removal of the birds and we will be getting to all these areas just as soon as we can.”

What should you do if you find a sick bird?

  • Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds
  • Keep pets/dogs away from any dead or sick birds
  • Don’t feed wild waterfowl
  • Don’t touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings
  • Call Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 for advice if you find a sick but live bird
  • Report dead birds to Defra on 03459 335577
  • Sightings in Aberdeenshire can be reported to the council online HERE

