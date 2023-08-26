Seal found on Moray beach dies with gash to head after being thrown back into sea

Warnings have been issued to leave seals alone the beach after one died in Moray after being found with a gash to its head.

The injured pup was initially spotted on Roseisle beach and reported so he could be treated.

However, before Scottish SPCA officers arrived, a member of the public had picked him up and thrown him back into the sea.

Days later reports were made of another injured seal matching the description with the same injuries at Portgordon.

This time the Scottish SPCA was able to attend and take the young pup for treatment. However, he sadly died from its injuries.

Animal rescue officer Lynn Cruickshank explained that had the seal been left at Roseisle then he could have survived.

She said: “I attended and collected the pup who had a gash at one side of his eye and a large lump, which I suspected was an abscess, on his neck.

“I took him to our National Wildlife Centre to be checked over but sadly the seal died from his injuries.

“Had this seal been left alone to be assessed by our team when he was first spotted it’s possible he would have survived.

“Sadly, this seal has gone on to suffer with his injuries for a further week which could have been avoided.

“Approaching a seal is also potentially dangerous as seals are wild animals and can inflict a nasty bite when scared or in pain. Even young seals have the potential to cause injury.”

‘Do not approach seals on beach’

The incident, which happened earlier this month, is the latest this year to lead to warnings not to approach seals on north-east beaches.

Police warned that harassing the mammals, including by flying drones over them, could lead to prison sentences after concerns were raised at the mouth of the River Ythan at Newburgh where hundreds gather as a haul-out site.

A woman was charged with offences in the Dangerous Dog Act after two dogs reportedly attached a pup in January at Forvie Nature Reserve.

And in 2021 wild swimmers were warned to take care after someone in the water at Newburgh caused a seal stampede.

The Scottish SPCA has warned that even young seals have the potential to cause injury to anyone who approaches them.

Mrs Cruickshank added: “Never touch a seal or attempt to carry or chase them back into the sea.

“Seals often haul out on land to rest and usually this is nothing to worry about. However, if a seal is injured or sick they could be out of the water for good reason. Forcing them back into the water is likely to cause only cause further stress for the animal.”

Anyone who has concerns about a seal should contact the Scottish SPCA for advice by calling 03000 999 999. More information is also available online HERE.