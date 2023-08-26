Seal found on Moray beach dies with gash to head after being thrown back into sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seal found on Moray beach dies with gash to head after being thrown back into sea

The Scottish SPCA has issued warnings asking people not to move injured mammals.

David Mackay By David Mackay
The sight of seals on the beach can encourage people to get too close. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Warnings have been issued to leave seals alone the beach after one died in Moray after being found with a gash to its head.

The injured pup was initially spotted on Roseisle beach and reported so he could be treated.

However, before Scottish SPCA officers arrived, a member of the public had picked him up and thrown him back into the sea.

Days later reports were made of another injured seal matching the description with the same injuries at Portgordon.

This time the Scottish SPCA was able to attend and take the young pup for treatment. However, he sadly died from its injuries.

Roseisle beach is on the Moray coast between Burghead and Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Animal rescue officer Lynn Cruickshank explained that had the seal been left at Roseisle then he could have survived.

She said: “I attended and collected the pup who had a gash at one side of his eye and a large lump, which I suspected was an abscess, on his neck.

“I took him to our National Wildlife Centre to be checked over but sadly the seal died from his injuries.

“Had this seal been left alone to be assessed by our team when he was first spotted it’s possible he would have survived.

Portgordon is a popular spot for seals to gather on the Moray coast near the River Spey. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

“Sadly, this seal has gone on to suffer with his injuries for a further week which could have been avoided.

“Approaching a seal is also potentially dangerous as seals are wild animals and can inflict a nasty bite when scared or in pain. Even young seals have the potential to cause injury.”

‘Do not approach seals on beach’

The incident, which happened earlier this month, is the latest this year to lead to warnings not to approach seals on north-east beaches.

Police warned that harassing the mammals, including by flying drones over them, could lead to prison sentences after concerns were raised at the mouth of the River Ythan at Newburgh where hundreds gather as a haul-out site.

A woman was charged with offences in the Dangerous Dog Act after two dogs reportedly attached a pup in January at Forvie Nature Reserve.

And in 2021 wild swimmers were warned to take care after someone in the water at Newburgh caused a seal stampede.

The population of seals at Newburgh beach in Aberdeenshire is legally protected. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The Scottish SPCA has warned that even young seals have the potential to cause injury to anyone who approaches them.

Mrs Cruickshank added: “Never touch a seal or attempt to carry or chase them back into the sea.

“Seals often haul out on land to rest and usually this is nothing to worry about. However, if a seal is injured or sick they could be out of the water for good reason. Forcing them back into the water is likely to cause only cause further stress for the animal.”

Anyone who has concerns about a seal should contact the Scottish SPCA for advice by calling 03000 999 999. More information is also available online HERE.

Harrass Newburgh seals and you could face £5,000 fine or even prison, warn police

