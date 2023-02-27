Warnings not to approach ‘cute and cuddly’ seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being warned not to approach “cute and cuddly” looking seal pups for selfies on Newburgh Beach.

The Scottish SPCA has received “several concerning reports” that members of the public have been attempting to pet pups at the Aberdeenshire haul-out.

Meanwhile, other people have been getting close to try to get selfies with the selkies, or are even letting their dogs close to the resting animals.

The charity says approaching the pups is “potentially dangerous” and could result in mother seals abandoning their babies.

They are now warning people never to approach a seal and to keep dogs on a lead around the haul-out area.

This warning comes after a 52-year-old woman was charged in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act following an incident at Forvie Nature Reserve last month.

It is alleged that two husky-type dogs attacked a seal pup, which, like all seals, is protected by law.

‘Can inflict a nasty bite’

In a post on the charity’s Twitter account, a spokesman reminded members of the public that seals are wild animals and can react when they are scared or in pain.

He said: “Never approach a seal and discourage others from doing the same.

“Put dogs on a lead and do not allow them to approach the animal either.

“Remember, although they look cute and cuddly, seals are wild animals and can inflict a nasty bite when scared or in pain.”

🦭⚠️ We have received several concerning reports that people are approaching seal pups for selfies and petting on Newburgh Beach in Ellon, Aberdeenshire. This is potentially dangerous and may lead to mother seals abandoning their babies. pic.twitter.com/5c3049iQPI — Scottish SPCA 🐾 (@ScottishSPCA) February 27, 2023

Officers advise anyone who finds a seal pup onshore to monitor the animal from a safe distance over the course of 24 hours.

If no mother seal has been spotted, or if the animal is obviously injured or appears sick, then a call should be made to the charity helpline.

The charity has reassured that it is normal for seals to spend time on land, and no one should try to move the animal back into the water.

To report an injured or sick animal, or if you need advice, call the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.