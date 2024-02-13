‘Back where they belong’, or a ‘waste of time’? Readers divided over wildcats being released in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Back where they belong’, or a ‘waste of time’? Readers divided over wildcats being released in Cairngorms

More than 200 readers have shared their thoughts on the wildcat conservation efforts.

By Lauren Taylor
While many have welcomed the news that 18 wildcats have been thriving since being released in the Cairngorms, others have shared their concerns. Image: RZSS.
18 wildcats have been thriving in the Cairngorms since they were released last summer — but what do our readers think about the conservation project?

Saving Wildcats has released 19 cats since June 2023 in an attempt to restore the wildcat population in the area.

While one travelled over 18 miles to Mar Lodge in Aberdeenshire, another female cat died of peritonitis.

However, Helen Senn, head of conservation with Saving Wildcats, said the other 18 wildcats are all “really healthy and fit”.

The furtive felines all wear a GPS collar and are monitored closely by the team on the ground.

Wildcat wearing a GPS collar. Image: RZSS

And, there are plans to release even more wildcats this summer — although the team does not know exactly how many will be ready by then.

Many Press & Journal readers took to the comments to share their delight that 18 of the cats have been thriving in the wild.

And while the majority of comments were positive, some readers weren’t quite as supportive of the project and shared their concerns about the animals.

Readers happy to see wildcats ‘back where they belong’

Some readers commented on our Facebook post describing the native wildcat as “beautiful”, “wonderful” and “fantastic creatures”.

Sid Higgins wrote: “That’s good to see. They are a beautiful species of cat and hopefully will find suitable habitats and breed successfully.”

One of the wildcat kittens born at the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS

Shirley Frew described the project as “brilliant”.

She added: “They play an important role in the environment, as do all native species.”

Sylvia Bulman simply wrote: “Back where they belong.”

While some shared their own experiences of spotting the elusive wildcats, others speculated about other predators like lynx and wolves being reintroduced.

Others say wildcats were ‘controlled to protect wildlife’

However, other readers like Philip Halsey shared concerns for the rest of the wildlife living in the same area.

He said: “They [the wildcats] were once controlled for the sake of wildlife now they are being reintroduced so that was a waste of time.

“Too many tree-hugging do-gooding townies trying to run the countryside.”

Some readers are worried the predators will impact the wildlife already in the area. Image: Scottish Wildcats

And Maria Morrison agreed, suggesting the wildcats could kill protected birds.

She wrote: “These cats will just interbreed with the domestic ones there, oh and will kill all the very same birds you guys have also been trying to protect.

“Suppose this is just getting people warmed up for when you introduce lynx, an even bigger cat.”

Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release Project is designed to protect the native wildcat. The picture shows a vet microchipping a feral farm cat. Image: Lorne Gill/NatureScot

However, others questioned the decision to release wildcats when there is a “serious feral cat problem” already.

Amber McCutcheon wrote: “The numbers are too high, disease, inbreeding, cat spray, they attack pets, etc.”

Finally, Matt Dare claimed he lost all his chickens to the wildcats in “broad daylight”.

Conversation