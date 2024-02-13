Don Cowie looking to get tune out of Ross County squad during interim manager spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie looking to get tune out of Ross County squad during interim manager spell

Cowie will take charge of his first match when the Staggies make the trip to face Rangers on Wednesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Don Cowie is confident he knows what it takes to get the best out of Ross County’s squad during his spell as interim manager.

Cowie will take charge of his first game since being installed as temporary boss when County make the trip to face Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

It follows last week’s resignation of Derek Adams, who Cowie served as assistant manager to, having held the same position under previous boss Malky Mackay.

Cowie has been part of County’s coaching staff since retiring in 2020, and the 40-year-old feels the familiarity he has with the Staggies’ squad will serve him well for the task ahead.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He said: “It helps because I know the personalities I have within the club.

“That allows me to tap into that.

“I know the potential that’s here, I know the ability. They are all very good players.

“Confidence has taken a knock and it is about me getting that confidence back, giving them that belief and that platform to show what they can do.”

County looking to cause upset in Glasgow

Rangers have a dominant record against the Staggies, who have never recorded a victory in 23 meetings, with County taking just one point from the last 17 matches between the sides.

Cowie insists his side will make the trip to Glasgow with belief, however, adding: “You’re always the underdog going away to Rangers or Celtic. At Ross County, that’s something we’re accustomed to.

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Rangers against Ross County when the sides last met in August. Image: PA.

“We’ve proven in the past we can cause upsets.

“It’s a difficult challenge, but it’s one we have got to embrace and be ready for.

“Every team can be got at – of course they can.

“We fully understand they are an excellent team on a great run.

“However, we’ll go there with a structure and gameplan to try tocause them problems.”

Staggies looking to make amends following Motherwell loss

County are in action for the first time since their 5-0 loss against Motherwell last week, which prompted Adams’ resignation.

It leaves the 11th-placed Staggies five points adrift of St Johnstone, albeit six points clear of bottom side Livingston.

Ross County's Jordan White, James Brown and Simon Murray during their Premiership hammering at Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Ross County’s Jordan White, James Brown and Simon Murray during their Premiership hammering at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Cowie says the Staggies’ players have returned to training this week with a fresh hunger to make amends, as they look to get back on track after nine games without a victory in all competitions.

He added: “We let ourselves down last week against Motherwell, as a club.

“Now it is about getting back to being united again and showing on the pitch what we can do.

“It was quite good we had no game this weekend, which allowed the players to have a couple of days off just to reset.

“My message was to come in Monday, clear, ready and focused going into Wednesday’s game.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie speaks with his squad during a training session. Image: SNS.

“That’s exactly what they have done.

“It’s up to me to make sure the players have a structure and a plan going into the game.

“It’s going to be difficult. We will suffer at times within the game – it’s only natural when you go to the big teams in this league.

“It’s how we adapt to that and how we deal with those situations. We also need to make sure we are a threat against them as well.”

