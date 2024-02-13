Don Cowie looking to get tune out of Ross County squad during interim manager spell

Don Cowie is confident he knows what it takes to get the best out of Ross County’s squad during his spell as interim manager.

Cowie will take charge of his first game since being installed as temporary boss when County make the trip to face Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

It follows last week’s resignation of Derek Adams, who Cowie served as assistant manager to, having held the same position under previous boss Malky Mackay.

Cowie has been part of County’s coaching staff since retiring in 2020, and the 40-year-old feels the familiarity he has with the Staggies’ squad will serve him well for the task ahead.

He said: “It helps because I know the personalities I have within the club.

“That allows me to tap into that.

“I know the potential that’s here, I know the ability. They are all very good players.

“Confidence has taken a knock and it is about me getting that confidence back, giving them that belief and that platform to show what they can do.”

County looking to cause upset in Glasgow

Rangers have a dominant record against the Staggies, who have never recorded a victory in 23 meetings, with County taking just one point from the last 17 matches between the sides.

Cowie insists his side will make the trip to Glasgow with belief, however, adding: “You’re always the underdog going away to Rangers or Celtic. At Ross County, that’s something we’re accustomed to.

“We’ve proven in the past we can cause upsets.

“It’s a difficult challenge, but it’s one we have got to embrace and be ready for.

“Every team can be got at – of course they can.

“We fully understand they are an excellent team on a great run.

“However, we’ll go there with a structure and gameplan to try tocause them problems.”

Staggies looking to make amends following Motherwell loss

County are in action for the first time since their 5-0 loss against Motherwell last week, which prompted Adams’ resignation.

It leaves the 11th-placed Staggies five points adrift of St Johnstone, albeit six points clear of bottom side Livingston.

Cowie says the Staggies’ players have returned to training this week with a fresh hunger to make amends, as they look to get back on track after nine games without a victory in all competitions.

He added: “We let ourselves down last week against Motherwell, as a club.

“Now it is about getting back to being united again and showing on the pitch what we can do.

“It was quite good we had no game this weekend, which allowed the players to have a couple of days off just to reset.

“My message was to come in Monday, clear, ready and focused going into Wednesday’s game.

“That’s exactly what they have done.

“It’s up to me to make sure the players have a structure and a plan going into the game.

“It’s going to be difficult. We will suffer at times within the game – it’s only natural when you go to the big teams in this league.

“It’s how we adapt to that and how we deal with those situations. We also need to make sure we are a threat against them as well.”