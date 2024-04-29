Aberdeen fan view: Dante Polvara proving his worth at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dante Polvara proving his worth at Pittodrie

Chris Crighton believes the American midfielder could be a key player for the Dons next season.

Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

It is, perhaps, instructive to us that Dante Polvara should turn in a man-of-the-match performance for Aberdeen on the weekend of the NFL draft.

When he first turned up at Pittodrie, many doubted what a bloke who’d spent his early adulthood in college was going to contribute at the top level of professional football.

Not a question they’re likely to have been brave enough to put to the behemoths being selected over the last few days in the US. University sport is an inordinately different beast there than here.

Only a select few of those athletes will be dropped in as day-one starters, with many of the remainder benefitting from a year or two of learning the pro trade on the fringes of the roster. Polvara has followed a similar path, and, though later than most footballers at nearly 24, is gradually coming into his own.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara turns away from Motherwell’s Dvaor Zdravkovski. Image: SNS. 

That is despite being among those most hindered by Aberdeen’s awful squad balance. Arguably fifth on the central midfield depth chart, Polvara has done well to get the minutes he has this season – but do not be shocked if he emerges as a more important figure next term.

Scotland has a historical tendency to judge midfielders’ quality by the number of fouls they can commit, or by how many 40-yard passes they can accurately deliver without ever leaving the centre circle.

The style of play which Jimmy Thelin demands, though, will prioritise press, running, first touch, and willingness to get ahead of the ball: it would not be a surprise if the new manager watches his players in training and identifies Polvara as the best available trigger man for the generation of turnovers.

Those tactics require patience and impeccable timing. Polvara may, quite unexpectedly, end up in the right place at the right time.

