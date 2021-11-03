Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The Godfather of Rock’ to appear at Monsterfest in Inverness

By Danica Ollerova
November 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Wildhearts will play Monsterfest later this month.

The Wildhearts and Bad Touch will perform at the upcoming Monsterfest and ‘The Godfather of Rock’ will also make an appearance.

The indoor music event taking place in Inverness will kick off on Wednesday November 10, a year later than originally planned due to the global pandemic.

Now in its third year, Monsterfest has grown from its initial format of a two-night festival to a collection of – not just musical – events throughout the city during the second week in November.

Marco Mendoza, who currently performs with rock superstars Journey, will not only play the main festival, but he will also perform a Sunday session which will include the launch of his new book that he worked on with the festival founder Mark Allison.

monsterfest
British rockers FM will play an Inverness venue very soon.

Music gigs, whisky tastings and more

British rock band FM, who have released 12 studio albums to date, will also play their biggest hits – such as Tough It Out and Let Love Be The Leader – at the upcoming music festival.

Tipped as a huge name for the future, Welsh chart stars Those Damn Crows will be the first to perform on November 10 with an in-store appearance in HMV in the Eastgate Centre at 3pm. They will also perform a headline set in the evening at the Ironworks on Academy Street.

Other events include a whisky tasting session and an Education Day where industry experts will share their knowledge and experiences with students. The event’s guest speaker will be well-known rock DJ Tom Russell, nicknamed in the UK as The Godfather of Rock.

Those Damn Crows are tipped as a ‘huge name for the future’.

Monsterfest received part funding from the Highland Council Common Good Fund and the organisers collaborated with businesses including Cairngorm Brewery, Tomatin Distillery, and Penta Hotel to promote music talent in Inverness.

How to book tickets for Monsterfest

The festival takes place from November 10 to Sunday November 14 at various venues in Inverness. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets. Weekend passes are also available.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]