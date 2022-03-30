Skye and Raasay election: ‘People here do want the break up of Highland Council’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of Highland Council could be a hot election topic on the doorsteps in Skye and Raasay.

Area chairman John Gordon says people on the islands are impatient for change.

“One of the election issues in Skye and Raasay will be the break up of Highland Council,” said Mr Gordon.

“Locally, people have been talking of a west coast council or going in with the Western Isles. I’m not sure the status quo will be acceptable to the folk here. They do want the break up of the Highland Council.”

Mr Gordon is not standing for re-election.

Instead, he intends to fight for justice for his late father and the other residents who died at Home Farm care home.

All change

Skye and Raasay is a four-member ward, currently served by Mr Gordon, John Finlayson, Calum MacLeod and Calum Munro.

So far, only independent councillor Mr Finlayson has declared he will stand for re-election in Skye and Raasay.

Hector Macleod will contest the ward for the Alba party.

It reflects a wider picture of change, with about a quarter of councillors expected to stand down.

Many outgoing councillors are battle-scarred from a term marked by budget pressures, the pandemic and an increasingly frustrated electorate.

Mr Gordon says people have made it clear they want “more localised government, with decision making”.

In December, a Conservative motion to dismantle the council failed by just four votes.

Faced with escalating bills for roads, schools and housing, many believe Highland Council is not equipped to tackle the challenge.

Major investment needed

In Skye and Raasay, Mr Gordon says the council’s investment “is not going to touch what is really needed”.

“It’s not only our roads but the pavements in more populated areas that are crumbling, despite extra money from the council, which is welcome,” he said.

But the problems continue in housing.

“Housing is a real crisis, which is now affecting the economy,” said Mr Gordon. “People can’t afford to live here due to rising house costs.”

Mr Gordon is calling for a strategy to balance the demands of tourism and the need for local housing.

A similar picture is emerging in Badenoch and Strathspey, with area chairman Bill Lobban branding it a “housing emergency.”

However, there is a ray of hope in the Skye and Raasay investment plan.

“Major infrastructure is needed across both islands,” said Mr Gordon. “The development of the Skye and Raasay future plan could bring major investment to the area.

“One priority in the new council is navigating this plan and seeing the plan attract money that is so badly needed.”