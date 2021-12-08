Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s time to break up the Highland Council’: Motion to council will reopen old wounds

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Break up Highland Council
Councillor Struan Mackie is leading calls to break up Highland Council.

Call it ‘localism’. Call it ‘place making’. Whatever badge the council gives it, it’s an issue that refuses to go away.

The central question: can a local authority the size of Belgium adequately serve all of its communities?

Some councillors say no, and they have lodged a motion to that effect for tomorrow’s meeting of the full Highland Council.

The motion brands regionalism a “failed experiment” and calls on ministers to “return local authorities to their most localised form possible.”

What does that mean?

Back in the ’70s, Scotland was governed by small county councils. Their geographical remit grew over time to become district councils. In 1995, despite bitter opposition, Highland Council subsumed these smaller local governments.

The argument in favour: efficiency and combined resources.

The argument against: local identity and representation.

Since then, successive councillors have called for change. Some press for a return to county councils, or district councils.

More recently, the focus has narrowed squarely on Inverness.

Inverness Vision
The Inverness masterplan shows the city’s growth ambitions. Inverness / Graphic. Supplied by DCT Media

Inverness is the fastest growing city in Scotland and the self-proclaimed ‘capital of the Highlands’. Its rapid population growth and urban development has fuelled calls for it to have its own council, like its southern neighbours.

Some argue that Inverness is the engine of the Highlands, pumping wealth out to the hinterlands.

Others, like councillor Struan Mackie, say rural communities are “left to fight for the scraps.”

Mr Mackie tabled tomorrow’s motion, with councillors Jim McGillivray and Andrew Baxter seconding.

It asks the minister for local government to order a holistic review of the local authority area.

‘Neither equitable nor sustainable’

The motion states: “The regionalisation of councils has been a failed experiment and a singular unitary authority for the Highland region does not, and has not, served the people of the Highlands effectively and fairly.”

It continues: “Whilst some thirteen local government areas maintained their councils, such as Clackmannan and Moray who both have smaller populations than our own, the current arrangement for the Highlands is neither equitable nor sustainable.”

Announcing the motion on social media, Mr Mackie took aim at what he sees as an Inverness bias.

IT'S TIME TO BREAKUP THE HIGHLAND COUNCILRegionalisation of local government has left rural communities like Caithness…

Posted by Struan Mackie on Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Mr Mackie highlighted the large infrastructure investments in Inverness though the city region deal, which he claims ‘shortchanged’ rural Highland.

By contrast, Mr Mackie says the council contributes only £35,000 annually to the Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership, an umbrella group set up to stem population decline ahead of the Dounreay decommissioning.

Is Highland Council under-funding rural initiatives such as the Caithness and Sutherland Regeneration Partnership? Picture shows L-R Peter Faccenda, CNSRP manager & Ian Ross CNSRP chair.

Local Governance Review

Tomorrow’s debate will doubtless be a fiery one, with the local government elections looming next May.

The council’s independent-led administration will look to strongly rebut the familiar backlash against the city region deal.

Senior councillors will also say that they have delegated more powers and finance to area committees, such as the coastal communities fund.

The SNP opposition is likely to highlight the Scottish Government’s Local Governance Review, which looks at councils in the round and introduces an international comparison.

That review was derailed by the pandemic and is beginning to swing back into action.

Whatever tomorrow’s vote yields, one thing is almost certain: the debate will rage on.

