[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dead gannets have been spotted at Aberdeen beach, sparking fears of bird flu in the area after a recent breakout across the country.

About five of the birds were found next to the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve by a member of the public, who say they reported it to Defra.

The current bird flu outbreak is affecting wild bird colonies, especially sea birds, with ducks, swans and geese, gulls, gannets and birds of prey at risk.

Report bird flu concerns

If one of the above are found dead or five or more other types of birds are in one location, people are being urged to call the the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

A number of d0gs were reported to be running up to the dead birds in Aberdeen, but members of the public are warned not to let their pets near them, due to the possibility of them catching it.

Last week, NatureScot said they were battling one of the worst outbreaks in Shetland, while last month, more than 70 birds from 17 species were found dead or dying near a nature reserve just south of Golspie.

‘We are in unknown territory’

RSPB Scotland’s head of species and habitats, Paul Walton said: “We had a number of cases [of bird flu] over recent years, but in winter 2021/22 we started having these major die-offs that have had population-level impacts.

“We are in unknown territory right now.”

‘Taking the situation very seriously’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is taking the situation very seriously and is working hard with partner organisations to progress measures to respond to the reports of increased mortality among wild bird populations and help them become more resilient.

“We are not aware of any evidence that this current strain of avian influenza has been detected in a dog but people and their animals are advised to avoid contact with dead wild birds.”

Defra told the Press & Journal it did not comment on individual cases.