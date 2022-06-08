Bird flu reaches St Kilda amidst calls for ‘urgent response plan’ to cope with outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bird flu reaches St Kilda amidst calls for ‘urgent response plan’ to cope with outbreak

By Kit Roscoe
June 8, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:43 pm
To go with story by Cameron Roy. Shetland Birds flu Picture shows; Shetland Birds. Shetland . Supplied by RPB Scotland Date; Unknown
To go with story by Cameron Roy. Shetland Birds flu Picture shows; Shetland Birds. Shetland . Supplied by RPB Scotland Date; Unknown

Bird flu has reached the remote island of St Kilda amidst calls from the RSPB for an “urgent” response plan to control the outbreak.

Over the past few weeks large numbers of dead or dying seabirds have been seen across Scotland.

The most heavily affected area until now has been Shetland but there has been an increasing number of reports from many of Scotland’s islands and coastlines.

There have been reports of widespread deaths at great skua colonies in Shetland, Fair Isle, Orkney, the Western Isles, Handa, the Flannan Isles and St Kilda.

Many people living in areas are affected as they walk past the corpses of seabirds lying on beaches.

Shetland Birds on the water in Shetland
Shetland Birds. Shetland. Supplied by RPB Scotland

Scotland has 60% of the world’s population of breeding great skuas and 46% of breeding gannets.

There are also reports of high mortality in sandwich and Arctic terns and elevated numbers of dead guillemots at a colony on the Mull of Galloway.

‘Bird deaths are heart-breaking to see’

Stewart Bain, RSPB Scotland Communications and Events Officer in Orkney, said: “The number of dead birds along our coastlines in Orkney is heart-breaking to see and the range of affected species is causing much concern in the community.

“As we head into summer, more and more people will have first-hand experience of the devastation this virus is causing. There is a sense locally that people feel helpless, but there are things you can do.

deceased bird in Shetland
Picture shows; Shetland Birds. Shetland. Supplied by RPB Scotland

“Safety remains paramount and you should avoid contact with any dead or dying birds, but please report them to the Defra helpline. This will help give a clearer picture of the situation and inform how it is dealt with. You can also try to be even more careful than normal about not disturbing nesting or birds.”

This spring, Scotland’s globally important populations are now nearing the brunt that the long-term impact on these species could be much more severe.

Calls for ‘urgent’ bird flu response

Dr Paul Walton, Head of Species and Habitats for RSPB Scotland, said: “Scotland’s seabirds are already facing multiple severe pressures generated by people – climate change, prey fish shortages, invasive species brought to islands, mortality in fishing gear and poorly sited wind turbines.

“These populations have halved since the 1980s. Now, a highly mutable and deadly new form of avian influenza, which originated in poultry, is killing our wild seabirds in large numbers. We urge the Scottish Government and NatureScot to develop a response plan urgently – to coordinate surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation, carcass disposal and biosecurity.

Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected individual birds or waste products. Wild birds including waterfowl can carry and transmit the virus without showing evidence of disease.

Movements of poultry around and between countries, and the migrations of wild birds, are both known vectors of the virus.

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

If you find a dead wild bird, such as a gull or a bird of prey, you should report it to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

What to do if you find a dead bird?

Suspected bird flu: Dozens and dozens of birds found dead at Highland beach

