More than £16,000 raised to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy

More than £16,000 has been raised for a mum stabbed in her own home on Skye.

Rowena MacDonald was attacked in the first of three incidents which have shaken the Skye and Kyle communities.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow is unable to provide an update on her condition, but local sources say she is now out of intensive care.

Now Sleat Community Trust, which operates in the area Mrs MacDonald lives in, started a JustGiving page to support her and her children.

Setting up the page, the trust wrote: “We want to support Rowena MacDonald and her family as she progresses to recovery following the tragic incident at her home on the Isle of Skye on August 10, 2022.

“Rowena is recovering well and she and her family would like to extend their thanks to those who have sent well wishes and provided support over the last few days.”

Donations flood in for victims

Hundreds have supported the cause – including the Clan Donald Lands Trust, which made a £1,000 donation.

In their post, the trust wrote: “With love from everyone at the Clan Donald Lands Trust. We’re here for you now and in the years ahead.”

Members of the MacDonald family and “all at Kinloch Lodge” donated £500, and posted: “All our love and strength to you and your family.”

Others simply wished her well, and said they hoped she would be back with her children soon.

Donations continue to flood in for the family of John MacKinnon, who died in the tragedy. His fundraising page sits at more than £40,000. Mr MacKinnon was shot just half an hour after his sister-in-law, Mrs MacDonald, was attacked.

In the third and final incident, Dornie couple John Don and Fay MacKenzie were attacked.

Mrs MacDonald’s husband, Finlay MacDonald, has appeared in court accused of murder and three charges of attempted murder.